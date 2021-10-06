The French coach has let it be known that he did not care about what Kylian Mbappé may have confided about the situation after the Euro.

Disappointed not to have been sufficiently supported after his missed penalty against Switzerland, and which was synonymous with the elimination of the France team at the Euro, Kylian Mbappé complained about it during the summer to the president of the federation . In an interview with the team, he let it be known that he arrested Le Graët for not having reacted to the racist insults of which he was the victim. He also indicated that this discussion should remain private and that the fact that the boss of the federation had mentioned it publicly seriously bothered him.

“What is past is past”

Didier Deschamps was called on Wednesday to deliver his opinion on this case. The French coach immediately waved the joker card, believing he had nothing to say on a subject in which he is not directly involved. “I do not know what he said, that does not interest me”, he began by confiding in a press conference.

On the other hand, the French coach said he had a very good link with the PSG striker: “The most important thing is that I saw him and that we discussed. The discourse that I have internally, directly with the players, is the most important. Kylian is happy to be there, like all his partners he is waiting for tomorrow’s game. What is past is past. The important thing is today and tomorrow. “

Note that Mbappé explained in his interview why he did not talk to DD about what was bothering him : “It was the president who wanted to see me, so it was to him that I spoke about it. If the coach wants to talk to me about it, then I’ll do it with him, but it’s over now, it’s behind me. I have so much love for the France team that I can ignore everything. What shocked me, again, was being called a monkey for a penalty. That’s why I wanted support ”.

To see also:

>>> A lack of size for France Belgium