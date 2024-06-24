Dortmund (AFP)

French national football team coach Didier Deschamps confirmed that captain Kylian Mbappé, a victim of a broken nose, is “improving every day,” without specifying whether or not he will play against Poland on Tuesday in Dortmund in the third round of Group D competitions in the European Cup finals. In Germany.

Deschamps said in a press conference on the eve of the match: “It is better every day. It is better today than yesterday and the day before yesterday. After undergoing treatment, the hematoma disappeared well and he is getting used to the mask. He wants to play tomorrow as much as he wanted to play against the Netherlands (Friday). In the second round).

He added, “The mask is not obstructive, but it limits vision a little, and in some cases, it limits the angle of view a little. He must get used to it, even if today’s technologies make it possible to make the thinnest masks possible.”

For his part, midfielder N’Golo Kante considered that Mbappe’s return could help the team, which had not scored any goals in two matches, to “score and win matches”, as the winning goal against Austria in the first round was scored by the latter’s defender Maximilian Fauber by mistake against his country’s team, while the goal ended in the victory over Austria in the first round. The second match against the Netherlands was a goalless draw.

He added, “We all know Kylian’s abilities in finishing attacks. His presence in the squad is a great addition. I somewhat forgot that he was wearing a mask. He helped us win the match in training today. He was good, dangerous and decisive. He feels good and I hope this will be the case.” “It was felt in the match.”

Mbappe suffered a broken nose after colliding with the shoulder of Austrian defender Kevin Danso in the 86th minute of the first match against Austria (1-0) last Monday in Dusseldorf when he rose to a cross and tried to follow it with his head.

Mbappe participated on Saturday in the first confrontation since his injury against the youth team of Paderborn, the city in which the French national team is based. Then he naturally participated in a very light training session on Sunday and then a session on Monday.

France occupies second place in Group D with three points on goal difference behind leaders Netherlands, while Poland occupies last place without a score and left the tournament empty-handed.