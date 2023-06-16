Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

It has become almost certain that the French midfielder, N’Golo Kante, the Chelsea player, will move to the Saudi club Al-Ittihad, alongside his compatriot and colleague Karim Benzema, who preceded him to this step.

Sources close to this star, the world champion crowned with the 2018 World Cup in Russia, stated that the final announcement and signing of the contract will take place very soon, perhaps within hours, and that the player will receive 100 million euros annually under a contract that expires in the summer of 2025.

Kante, 32, suffered a lot of injuries this season with Chelsea, and perhaps this is the reason that prompted him to stay away from the major European leagues in order to relieve pressure on his shoulders, and to obtain longer rest periods that enable him to be more proficient, and give him the opportunity to participate in his country’s national team in competitions and tournaments. international.

Didier Deschamps, the coach of the French national team, was keen to clarify his position towards Kante and the appropriateness of his choice to play for the national team again, after his transfer to the Saudi League, and he said: “I will follow all the players who leave to the Saudi League, as these are their choices and I do not interfere with them, and what I mainly care about is their level.” technical and physical fitness, ”stressing that he does not close the door to the national team in front of any of them just because he plays in the Saudi League.

And he continued, saying: “I think that Kante will be called up to the French national team even if he plays in Saudi Arabia.” This was the opinion of Eric de Meco himself, presenter of the “Super Moscato Show” program on the “Monte Carlo Sport” network, as both see that Kante is a mainstay in the national team. His services cannot be dispensed with.

He commented, “If Kante goes to a league tournament during which he does not play 60 games per season, it is not a cause for concern, but rather a positive thing, and it is not much different from the situation of Olivier Giroud, who was not participating regularly with the clubs he played for, and yet I would choose him for the national team because he is also an essential (pillar) in the offensive line, even if he did not play much for his club. The two things are the same. And my question: Which is better for Kante to play in Saudi Arabia, or not to play at all?

N’Golo Kante, born on March 29, 1991, began his professional career at Boulogne Club “12/2013” and from there to Caen “13/2015”, then traveled to England, where he played for Leicester City for one season “15/2016” during which he won the league championship. Premier League, and he left at the end of the season to Chelsea, to win the English Premier League championship for the second year in a row.

Kante is of African descent, as his parents are from Mali, and the Malian federation asked him to play for the national team in the 2015 African Cup of Nations, but he refused and preferred to wait to get his chance to play for the French national team, which is what actually happened and he participated in the first match with the “roosters” in 10 June against Romania in «Euro 2016» and played it in full. Kante received the Order of the Legion of Honor, with the rank of knight, after the French national team won the 2018 World Cup in Russia.