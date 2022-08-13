Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Didier Deschamps, the coach of the French national team, presented the outcome of his ten-year career with the “roosters”, during which he took over the technical leadership, and was punctuated by “rises and falls”, and he still has many ambitions with the team, in order to achieve more new achievements.

During a “decade” of time, Deschamps tasted “witness and bitterness”, starting with the difficult qualification in 2013 to the “World Cup Brazil 2014”, where he was forced to enter the European play-off, and had it not been for his victory over Ukraine in the aggregate of the two matches (0-2 in the first leg and 3-0 in the back). When he qualified for the World Cup finals, then lost in the Euro 2016 final at home and in the midst of his fans, at the hands of the Portugal national team, after the “roosters” had done well, and then won the World Cup Russia 2018 well and deservedly, a long history spent by Deschamps. On the “cock” trainers’ bench.

In a long interview with the French newspaper L’Equipe, Deschamps said: Time passed very quickly, and this is a “good omen” because it means that there were many joys, even if 10 years for football was a long time, and rarely coaches a club for 10 years, and even More than half of the coaches for national teams do not spend this period, but are changed from one World Cup to another.

And if I stayed that long, it was because I had good results.

Deschamps admitted that he was “not satisfied” yet with training the “roosters”, and he was keen to confirm that the French national team is above all, and more important than anything else, and that he enjoys working in this position, even if there is a better life for club coaches.

He said: I will have another life after the French national team, and it will be good, I never doubt that, and in my job, the results are the decisive element in the coach’s stay or departure, and therefore there is no reason to regret when leaving, because the reasons are known.

Deschamps touched on the many rumors that have been circulating about his compatriot Zinedine Zidane eagerly waiting to take over the task, as his successor after the World Cup. Deschamps said sarcastically: I have been coach of the national team for 10 years, and in 8 years of them they talk to me about Zidane!, but that is not It bothers me at all, and if I think that the current situation and the timing are not appropriate to talk about this, the most important thing is to focus on my work with the national team, its future and the upcoming preparation matches. And if Deschamps does not think from now on what will happen after the Qatar World Cup, but he stressed that the results of the “roosters” in the next World Cup will determine his fate and future with the team, and that he is not affected by any words said, but he fears that it will have an impact on the players.

Deschamps concluded his dialogue by saying: In order to last long, I must win, I am here to win and achieve achievements, and this is what I will strive for during the next World Cup, where we will take the championship matches in stages, the first match has its arrangements because it is exploratory, then the second and third match and so on, If we qualify for the next round, we will start a new competition completely different, because it will be a knockout, and it is not divisible by two.