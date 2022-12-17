Didier Deschamps, a man alone in command, without fear: “I’m often alone, but when I’m alone, I’m usually good. The Argentines and Messi want the title, even in France someone is rooting for him, but we don’t agree , we want to win the World Cup. We did everything to get to the final, we have the goal of another title”.

On the Argentines: “They are a passionate people and they are supporters who create a positive party atmosphere. It’s a good thing that the final has such an atmosphere. Our opponents are not in the stands, we have to concentrate on the pitch and we have enough quality to do it.” . More on Argentina: “Seven players who were present in 2018 are here today. I won’t make comparisons, it’s neither the same team nor the same phase of the World Cup (in Russia, France-Argentina was played in the round of 16, ed.). Three Our observers have seen all their matches and this will help us, even if tomorrow Argentina will perhaps come up with something different.”

mbappé, virus and future

On the fact that Mbappé hasn’t yet made his voice heard in this World Cup: “Kylian speaks when he has to speak. He needs serenity. He’s focused on the match. He’s in an excellent state of mind and I don’t want to disturb his peace of mind.” On the virus that hit France: “I don’t want to go into details. We take the best precautions, the doctors work well, we manage. Let’s not exaggerate the situation. If this thing hadn’t happened, it would have been better, but that’s how it is “. As for his future, Deschamps said and did not say, he left every possibility open: “The national team is the best thing that has happened to me in my career. For me it’s a passion and the level is very high. I’m fine, I’m very I’m happy in this role, but the most important thing is the team, it’s not me, let’s focus on the match. Starting tomorrow, my goal will be to find a new title.” Deschamps has a parole agreement with Federal President Noel Le Graet. In the event of a World Cup semi-final, automatic renewal according to Deschamps’ will. France reached the final and now Deschamps has the future in his hands, it’s up to him to decide what to do. In case he chooses to leave, Zinedine Zidane would be the first candidate to succeed.