AL KHOR, Qatar (Reuters) – Coach Didier Deschamps said France beat a good England team with dedication and hard work on Saturday to advance to the World Cup semi-finals and keep hopes alive of winning back-to-back titles.

An Olivier Giroud header 12 minutes from time gave France the chance to become the first team in 60 years to retain the World Cup after beating England 2-1.

“It’s fabulous, it was a great game,” said Deschamps. “We are playing against an excellent England team, who are technically and physically strong.”

“It’s brilliant for the players to be in the semi-finals again. In those moments, you would like time to stop for a bit. But tonight we’re going to enjoy it. We were a little lucky. We kept the lead with heart and stomach.”

England captain Harry Kane equalized with a penalty 9 minutes into the second half, but wasted a second penalty half an hour later by shooting over the crossbar.

Giroud, who overtook Thierry Henry to become France’s top scorer at the start of the tournament, said Les Bleus had to be at their best to beat England.

“This goal tonight, the 53rd, is even better (than matching Henry). Just before I had a chance, I should have hit harder and scored,” he said.

“I thought I might have another chance and when it came it was an unbelievable feeling to score. You have to keep believing,” she added. “(Antoine Griezmann) gave me a super ball, it’s incredible.”

France will be huge favorites when they face Morocco – the first African team to reach the semi-finals after their 1-0 win over Portugal – on Wednesday, seeking to reach their third World Cup final after winning the title in 1998 and 2018.

“We are going to prepare ourselves thoroughly for the next game. Morocco deserves praise,” said Deschamps. “Maybe they weren’t expected here (in the semi-finals), but they only conceded one goal and so seeing them here is not a surprise at all.”