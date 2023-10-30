Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The young Frenchman, Warren Zaire-Emery, 17 years old, the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, has attracted great attention in recent weeks, after the wonderful performance he presented with his team, whether in the local league or the Champions League, especially in the match against Milan, in the third round of the Champions League. Groups.

Emery, the “captain” of the Olympic team, is now ready to join the first team, benefiting from the injury of his compatriot, Aurélien Chouamini, the Spanish Real Madrid player, during the “Earth Clásico” against Barcelona, ​​which ended with “Real” winning 2-1, and he was forced to stay away from the field for a long period that may reach To 6 weeks or more.

L’Equipe newspaper reported that Didier Deschamps was following Emery with interest, and was keen to watch Saint-Germain’s match against Milan, in which Emery excelled and contributed strongly to his team’s victory, and then he excelled against Brest in Ligue 1 and scored a goal.

The newspaper said that, in light of Chouamini’s injury, Deschamps is seriously considering using Emery’s efforts in the national team’s gathering in November, on the occasion of the “international agenda”, where the “Roosters” will face Gibraltar and Greece, and the two matches are “to be achieved”, after “Duke Deschamps” qualified for the… “Euro 2024” and the group leads with “full marks” so far, and it is a golden opportunity to try Zaire-Emery, without pressure, so that he can go and begin his adventure with the “Roosters”.

Although Zaire-Emery told reporters that he is not in a rush to play for the first team, and that this matter does not control him at the present time, given his young age, he admitted at the same time that “the Roosters” are part of his goals, and that calling him up to the national team in the November camp is “a golden opportunity.” “He must benefit from it, unless he is injured.

L’Equipe explained that Emery’s summoning to the national team is aimed at increasing competition between the midfielders in preparation for the Euro 2024 tournament.

She added that the young star, or the “golden boy,” as they call him in the “Park of Princes,” will enter into a strong competition with Youssef Fofana, 24 years old, Monaco player, and Boubacar Kamara, 23 years old, Aston Villa player, 7 months before the start of the major European championship, noting that Until Emery imposes himself as a strong competitor, in order to reserve a place with the “Roosters”.

Emery’s brilliance and the strong and rapid rise of his star did not surprise French football experts, as he demonstrated great maturity on the “green rectangle”, thanks to his good vision, movements, speed and skills, and his ability to score important goals, all of which are rarely combined in a boy under the age of seventeen. His age makes him an “invaluable” talent for the future of French football.

Warren Zaire-Emery, born on March 8, 2006, in a suburb of Paris, Montreuil, graduated from the Saint-Germain Academy, which he joined when he was 8 years old. He joined the club’s 19-year-old team when he was 15 years old, and contributed to Mauricio Pochettino and Christophe Galtier, the technical directors. They both succeeded Saint-Germain, promoting him to the first team, before the arrival of the Spanish Luis Enrique, the current coach.

He won the title of the youngest scorer in the history of Saint-Germain, when he scored against Montpellier at the beginning of last February, and his father, Franck Emery, is a former player for “Red Star” in the French third division.