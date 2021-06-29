Bucharest (Reuters)

France coach Didier Deschamps said that striker Kylian Mbappe will recover from missing the decisive penalty kick in the defeat against Switzerland, and the exit from the round of 16 in the European Football Championship 2020.

World champion France squandered a two-goal lead and tied 3-3 at the end of normal time, and the result did not change in extra time, before Switzerland goalkeeper Jan Sommer saved the fifth penalty kick from Mbappe.

Deschamps said that striker Mbappe and the rest of the French national team will learn from the disappointment of this tournament.

Deschamps told reporters: “I think it will help everyone, Kylian, even if he didn’t score a goal in the tournament, he was decisive in a lot of things and took responsibility for taking the kick.”

He added: “No one is actually angry with him, I spoke to the players and we know the strength of this team and we had many wonderful moments together, the night was painful and full of sorrows.”

The 52-year-old denied speculation that after Mbappe missed a penalty, he was not comforted by any of his France teammates.

Deschamps said: “The whole group is united in the players’ room, no one is talking about ‘you’re wrong or you made the mistake'”, Kylian knows his responsibility.

France took a 3-1 lead with 15 minutes remaining after a superb goal from Paul Pogba, but Switzerland scored twice near the end to reach extra time.

“We faced a strong Swiss team and they caused us problems in the first half, and of course France are used to facing teams that have fallen behind,” the France coach said.

He added: “We scored our second goal in the second half and everything changed, and in fact… we could have maintained a two-goal lead with ten minutes left.”

France’s Kingsley Coman hit the crossbar in the final seconds of normal time, letting the team down just when they needed it, but Deschamps refused to blame anything.

Deschamps said: “In extra time we had some extra chances, and the penalties are always like this, it hurts but you have to accept that, this is football.

Usually it’s a happy ending but this time it’s not, so we all feel sad and we all feel really frustrated.