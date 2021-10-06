Confirmed on the bench of the France team after the failure of the Euro, Didier Deschamps says he is aware of the precarious status of his position.

All 2018 world champion that he is with the Blues, Didier Deschamps was nonetheless weakened by the elimination of his selection from the knockout stages of the last Euro. The French coach is well aware of this and knows that his future on the bench will depend very much on the results to come.

During an interview with The Parisian, Didier Deschamps spoke of his situation: “ I perpetually question myself. Even after a major success, it should be savored, but the next, everything is called into question. Our title of world champion does not in any way grant me an untouchable status, impunity or, more precisely, makes me think that I have protection for life. “

To manage to keep his place, the former OM player and coach has his recipe: ” At each meeting, it is advisable to put the same abnegation and to do everything to prepare the team as well as possible. “A method that he will try once again to apply against Belgium this Thursday, in the semifinals of the League of Nations (8:45 pm).

