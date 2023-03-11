Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

France coach Didier Deschamps broke his silence and talked about the departure of Karim Benzema before the “World Cup 2022”, stressing that the player was really injured, and completely denied the existence of any dispute between him and the star who won the Golden Ball for the year 2022.

In a long interview with the newspaper “Le Parisien”, Deschamps closed the file of Benzema, who retired from international football, after returning from Doha to his club Real Madrid, and told the full story, and said: Benzema joined us on November 14, after a period of “inactivity” in his club, and underwent We have an individual rehabilitation program, and he did not join the group exercises, and the medical staff saw that he was not 100% healthy, so that he could be included in the group opening match against Australia.

Deschamps added: When Benzema was injured, the team doctor took him to the hospital for x-rays, and the player informed a person following him from Madrid of the results, and when he returned to the residence hotel after midnight, I went to him in his room with the team doctor who informed me of the results of the x-rays.

Deschamps referred to the poor psychological state that Benzema was in, after knowing the results of the tests.

The coach, who was renewed at the head of the “roosters” team until the “World Cup 2026”: Benzema seemed as if he was dying, because the World Cup represented a lot to him, and he told me: This is death.

He added: At best, Benzema was unable to return to training before December 10, 2022.

He continued his talk about the interview with the national team star in his room, saying: The meeting took about 20 minutes, and when I left I told him: There is no reason to rush, arrange your return to Madrid with the administrative staff, but I was surprised when I woke up in the morning, that he had left, and this was his decision and he would not He tells you otherwise, and I understand and respect that.

Deschamps completely denied what was reported that Benzema was in a “form” that enabled him to return to the national team before the Morocco match, and said: Benzema only played half an hour during a training session with “Real”, and this is absolutely incomparable with the intensity and pressure of playing in the World Cup, with Acknowledging his great talent and superstar status no one could ever question him.

Deschamps asked: Did anyone imagine that he would come back at the last moment? He told me that he might not be ready.

Deschamps expressed his surprise at those who repeated these rumors about Benzema’s readiness or the possibility of his return.

At the end of the conversation, Deschamps said that he continued to be in contact with Benzema after the “World Cup”, and after renewing him as technical director of the national team, and we talked for a long time about the decision he made to retire from international football, then I contacted him again, to make sure that his decision was final, or whether I could have called him to the national team list, but he confirmed his decision without giving his reasons.

It is noteworthy that, at the end of the conversation, Deschamps invited all the players who announced their retirement from international football to honor them before the France match against the Netherlands on March 24 at the Stade de France in the European qualifiers for Euro 2024, but no one knows whether Benzema will accept the invitation.