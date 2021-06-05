The name of Kooundé it’s going to sound over and over as long as the transfer market and his presence with the France selection it only increases its impact. After his debut with the senior team, the coach Didier deschamps did not want to skimp praise towards the central Sevilla.

“Defensively he has no worries. He has volume, feels comfortable with the ball and has put some centers. All of that is good for first 45 minutes with us, “said the French coach.

In the Seville it is more than assumed that retain Koundé one more season is one mission Impossible. However, in Nervión it is expected to do a big box with him, since its termination clause marks a price of 90 million and that its presence in the Eurocup will not do more than increase its value But it does.