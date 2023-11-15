Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Daniel Riolo, presenter of the famous “After Foot” program on the Monte Carlo Sport Network, said that the French international star, Antoine Griezmann, the Spanish Atletico Madrid striker, does not receive the appropriate appreciation and gratitude he deserves, in comparison to what he has been doing for years inside the “green rectangle.” In particular with his country’s national team, he pointed out that Didier Deschamps, the coach of the “Roosters”, did not encourage him enough, and did not give him his full rights, despite his rant about him saying that he was his favorite star, during his press conference that he held at the beginning of the national team gathering, before the matches between Gibraltar and Greece. In the ninth and tenth rounds of the qualifying rounds for Euro 2024 in Germany.

Deschamps said the sentence that Riolo echoed: Griezmann, 32, has not received appropriate recognition, given what he does on the field.

Riolo responded to Deschamps, reminding him that he himself did not give Griezmann the appropriate appreciation and recognition of his value, as he deprived him of the “captain’s armband,” and gave it to someone who was younger than him and less experienced, the young man Kylian Mbappé, “24 years old,” to replace goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who retired. Playing internationally.

Riolo said: Deschamps jumped a stage from Lloris directly to Mbappe, ignoring the older and more experienced Griezmann.

He added: The technical director should have given the badge to Griezmann, because he did everything to give him the legitimacy to obtain it.

Riolo chanted, saying: My options are Zidane, Platini, Griezmann, these three are the pinnacle of French football.

Riolo expressed his astonishment at Deschamps’ statements, and asked: How can he say that Griezmann is his favorite star, and then deprive him of his most basic and legitimate rights as captain of the Roosters? Why didn’t he give it to him? Riolo alluded to something else that is always controversial, which is the Ballon d’Or award, and mentioned that Griezmann deserved it in 2018, after he won the World Cup with his country in Russia, but he came third, after Croatian Luka Modric and Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, even though his achievement at the time was He is the most important, and he was one of the best stars of the World Cup, just as before that he was the best player in Euro 2016 in France, but they gave the award to Modric, who is a “super” player without a doubt, and he won the European Champions League with his club Real Madrid, and here the importance of the club for which the star plays appears. Winning this award, Modric plays for Real Madrid, which has fame, fame and limelight, and these are matters that sometimes control – marketing and advertising – the jury’s choices. Riolo wondered: Did the jury members watch all the matches for all the clubs in all the leagues?! This may happen for an ancient team like Real Madrid, but this is not the case – unfortunately – for Atletico Madrid, for whom Griezmann plays.