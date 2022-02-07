Nothing to do for Dominik Paris. After finishing fourth four years ago in PyeongChang, Domme is sixth in the Olympic downhill in Beijing. After an irresistible start (until the third intermediate he was close to Feuz, then gold), Paris was unable to be as fast in the second part of the race and finished in sixth place (at 51/100) for a penny at shoulders of Kilde, the other disappointed of the day. “I tried everything, I gave everything I had but it wasn’t enough” commented Paris.