Nothing to do for Dominik Paris. After finishing fourth four years ago in PyeongChang, Domme is sixth in the Olympic downhill in Beijing. After an irresistible start (until the third intermediate he was close to Feuz, then gold), Paris was unable to be as fast in the second part of the race and finished in sixth place (at 51/100) for a penny at shoulders of Kilde, the other disappointed of the day. “I tried everything, I gave everything I had but it wasn’t enough” commented Paris.
The race
It was an exciting and very tight race on a track that the athletes knew only a few days ago. The winner was the Swiss Beat Feuz (bronze in downhill and silver in super-G 4 years ago, already world champion in 2017) in 1’42 “85, ahead of the 41-year-old Frenchman Johan Clarey, second at 10 cents ahead of the Olympic champion of the 2014, the Austrian Matthias Mayer (16/100) The race of Christof Innerhofer ended after about ten seconds, after the good sensations in practice he flew away on a bump and was unable to stay on the track. Eleventh Matteo Marsaglia.
February 7, 2022 (change February 7, 2022 | 06:40)
