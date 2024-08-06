No More Robots has announced Descendants Nextthe sequel to his excellent Descenders that takes the main concept of its predecessor and extends it beyond just downhill and introducing a series of extreme sports always based on descent at great speed.
Descenders Next is scheduled to arrive in early 2025 on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, with the former being available at launch directly from the Xbox Series X|S catalogue. Game Passbut it will also be launched later on PS4 and PS5, and it is also possible on Nintendo consoles, although the developers seem to be aiming perhaps directly for the company’s next platform.
The idea of Descenders Next is to expand the main concept of its predecessor by focusing on extreme downhill, but associated with different disciplines that will be expanded over time.
New downhill disciplines
For the moment we are talking about two disciplines available at launch, namely downhill with snowboard and skateboardbut more will be added later, according to No More Robots.
The first announcement trailer already shows something of this interesting title, which promises to provide a new dose of adrenaline to speed lovers.
At launch, Descenders Next will have a component online multiplayer particularly large and developed, as well as various game modes in which to try your hand at the disciplines available for downhill skiing.
The map-building, in this case, should mix procedural and hand-built elements, combining the two features already present in the first Descenders. The large maps should therefore have procedurally generated off-piste elements and tie together various hand-designed tracks and parks within a sort of large and interconnected setting.
