No More Robots has announced Descendants Nextthe sequel to his excellent Descenders that takes the main concept of its predecessor and extends it beyond just downhill and introducing a series of extreme sports always based on descent at great speed.

Descenders Next is scheduled to arrive in early 2025 on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, with the former being available at launch directly from the Xbox Series X|S catalogue. Game Passbut it will also be launched later on PS4 and PS5, and it is also possible on Nintendo consoles, although the developers seem to be aiming perhaps directly for the company’s next platform.

The idea of ​​Descenders Next is to expand the main concept of its predecessor by focusing on extreme downhill, but associated with different disciplines that will be expanded over time.