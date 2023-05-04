PS Plus, like many other gaming subscriptions, are a great way to get new players. Exactly how much good can Sony’s service do to a video game though? Now we have accurate data thanks to Mike Rose, Company Director of No More Robots, i.e. publisher of Descenders. This game has indeed been available for a couple of days on PS Plus Essential and has achieved more than one million players in 24 hours.

The information was shared on Twitter from Rose, as you can see just below. She precisely wrote: “Over a million new people have played Descenders in the last 24 hours”. As you can see it is not specified that it is due to PS Plus Essential, but the timing is too suspicious not to believe that at least most of these new players do not come from the PlayStation service.

One might think that with over 47 million subscribers, just one million is not much, but remember that we are talking about an indie game, certainly not a mass title, so these figures are significant for the publisher No More Robots. It is no coincidence that Rose felt the need to unveil the event on Twitter, thus confirming that it is something exceptional.

In our review we explained to you that “Descenders manages to conquer even those who are not passionate about extreme sports, keeping a balance between simulation and the most extreme arcade, opening up to different approaches and styles of play. In this sense it is the heir of the great extreme sportsmen released between the 90s and the 2000s, placing the gameplay first and building a game around it that has references to the sporting discipline under consideration but first of all bent to the needs of the video game. to build a strong identity for Descenders”.