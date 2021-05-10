On May 7, 2019, the video game developed by RageSquid and published by No More Robots landed on Xbox Game Pass with a clear objective: success. Since that time, Descenders has achieved an incredible 4 million players across Xbox, PC and xCloud, being a fun extreme downhill and freeriding game of the modern era, with procedurally generated worlds, and where mistakes have real consequences.
Although, you already know that apart from the exclusives, most games end up leaving the Microsoft service at a certain time, such as These 12 Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass In May. But today we bring you good news, since as confirmed by Mike Rose, founder of No More Robots (via Twitter), Descenders Extends Long-Term Xbox Game Pass Agreement. If you are not one of those 4 million players, what are you waiting for? Grab your bike, choose your gear and try to fulfill the legend of your Descender.
Microsoft to add more original Xbox and Xbox 360 games to Xbox Game Pass
Two years ago today, Descenders launched on Xbox Game Pass!
Since then, over 4 million people have played the game across Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass and xCloud
And we just renewed with Xbox, so Descenders will continue to be on Game Pass for a very long time to come 🚴🚴🚴🚴 pic.twitter.com/AbTcEbL8eK
This is a clear example of the importance of Microsoft’s service, since in addition to subscribers receiving a large number of games every month, developers reap profits thanks to the platform, which drives them most of the time. to success, as has happened with Descenders and its 4 million players.
Microsoft is committed to quality and not quantity when adding new games to Xbox Game Pass
But this is not all, as Mike Rose has indicated that Descenders has had 1 million active players during every month since this last year, adding that the US, UK, Brazil, Canada and Australia have been the countries where more have played this interesting title. Will you lead your team to glory and become the next legendary Descender? Join the ranks of Team Enemy, the competent off-road style of Team Arboreal, or the high-octane Team Kinetic.
