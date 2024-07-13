‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ has captured the attention of fans of the franchise, who are eagerly awaiting the release of this new installment. With a plot full of magic and adventure, this film promises to be a hit among fans of all ages. Since the release of its first original Disney film in 2016, the saga has managed to captivate with its different characters.

From the release date to cast details, here you will find all the relevant information about this highly anticipated ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red‘.

When is the movie ‘Descendants: Rise of Red’ released?

The movie ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ to premiere July 12 on the Disney+ streaming platform. This global launch will allow fans of the franchise to access the film at the same time, increasing the expectation and excitement around this new installment. The premiere will take place simultaneously in several countries, including Spanish-speaking countries, ensuring wide coverage and accessibility for all fans.

Disney+ has been actively promoting the premiere of ‘Descendants 4’ through its social media and other communication channels, building anticipation with exclusive previews and clips. The premiere date marks an important milestone, as it is the first time that a film in this series is released directly on a streaming platform, ensuring a convenient and accessible viewing experience for all.

Official trailer for ‘Descendants 4’

Where to watch the full movie ‘Descendants 4’?

The movie ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ will be available exclusively on Disney+. Subscribers to this platform will be able to enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes, accessing high-quality content in Latin Spanish. Disney+ offers the option to watch the film on various devices, such as smart TVs, tablets, computers and mobile phones, providing flexibility in the way content is consumed.

To seer ‘Descendants 4’, Users must have an active subscription to Disney+The platform offers several subscription plans, including monthly and annual options, making it easy to access a vast library of exclusive Disney content. Additionally, those who are not yet subscribers can take advantage of free trials available in certain markets to enjoy the new release at no additional cost.

What is the movie ‘Descendants: Rise of Red’ about?

‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ continues the story of the children of Disney’s most famous villains. In this new installment, the plot focuses on Red, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, the daughter of Cinderella, as they try to prevent a coup in the kingdom of Auradon. The film explores themes of friendship, bravery and the fight between good and evil, maintaining the magical and adventurous tone that characterizes the franchise.

The film presents an interesting twist in the story, introducing new characters and challenges for the protagonists. Red and Chloe must unite to face new enemies and uncover hidden secrets that will test their loyalty and skills. The narrative promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, with unexpected twists and exciting action sequences.

Cast of the movie ‘Descendants 4’

The cast of ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ features talented actors who bring beloved characters from the franchise to life. Leading cast members include: