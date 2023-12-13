Descalzi: “Sustainability requires a multifactorial approach”

In 2015, when COP21 took place, global energy production generated 35 gigatons of CO2 equivalent. Eight years later, despite extensive commitments and high investments in the transition and renewable energy, the quantity not only has not decreased, but has increased to 37 gigatons. This is the harsh reality described to SOle 24 Ore by Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni, which is very far from the hopes cultivated and the goals imagined. “Eighty percent of electricity is still produced using coal, oil and gas,” underlines Descalzi. “Coal, the most polluting, represents over 36% of electricity production, generating approximately 72% of CO2 emissions. Despite incentives, renewable energy, excluding hydroelectric energy, does not exceed 12% of global electricity production.”



COP28, currently underway, has highlighted the difficulties in reaching concrete agreements between the West and developing countries. Eni, with its experience as a large energy group, is at the negotiating table, addressing the crucial issue of reducing fossil fuels. Descalzi underlines the difficulty of immediately eliminating the sources that currently represent 80% of energy production. It proposes a multifactorial approach, including energy efficiency, changing consumption patterns, the use of hydrogen and CO2 storage, as well as the promotion of renewable sources and advanced nuclear technologies. The energy transition is necessary, says Descalzi, but must be managed carefully to avoid unsustainable impacts on security, economic development and inflation. Eni suggests reducing the use of coal, favoring gas, and using technologies to decarbonise traditional sources until clean energy can completely cover demand.

Regarding nuclear fusion, Descalzi confirms that Eni was the first large energy group to invest in this technology. The research has reached an advanced level of maturity, and the goal is to have a functioning power plant by the early 2030s. With regard to environmental impact, Eni has developed a sustainable energy mix with 3 GW of installed capacity in renewables, a growth of 36% compared to the previous year, and investments in biofuels and CO2 capture and storage projects. Eni is also joining global initiatives, such as the platform to eliminate Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2050. The company aims to reach these goals by 2035.

Finally, Eni is exploring new business models, such as the “satellite model”, which allows the extraction of individual business areas, placing them outside the group's perimeter to attract greater investments and accelerate the energy transition. In conclusion, Descalzi underlines that the challenge is existential and universal. It invites us to find reasonable positions that protect the weakest and allow the development of lagging countries, while respecting people and the environment. The energy transition must be managed urgently, avoiding delays that could rprove fatal for the planet.

