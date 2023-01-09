Energy, Descalzi: “We need to diversify technologies and sources”

To ensure energy security, it is necessary to diversify sources and technologies considering that in Europe there are many different countries and as many energy mixes. The CEO of Eni said so, Claudio Descalzi speaking at the presentation at the Iai (Istituto Affari Internazionali) of the book “A Green and Global Europe” by Nathalie Tocci.





The energy transition undertaken by Europe “is a positive process but it must not have winners or losers”, observed the CEO of Eni, “If Europe does something positive, it must do it for everyone. The energy transition was something we had to but we must remember that all transitions have been guided by technology and not by political will and to assert ourselves, every change took 50-60 years”.





“In terms of energy, Europe has done something that no one in the rest of the world is doing. You have taken the environmental flag understanding that the transition cannot be driven by the technological element alone, because if it is not accelerated, we can head towards disaster. The EU has taken this direction and this is fundamental, it has set objectives and is relaunching them. However, there is a need that clashes with different states and with different energy mixes”.

Southern Europe, explained Descalzi, “for example, it focuses on gas and renewables, Central Europe has nuclear power, coal, the North on wind, there are different energy mixes in every area of ​​the continent. Europe has done something important in a short time. But it must include not exclude. You can’t just focus on renewables because you cannot replace all production with these sources. We can’t just do it with those. This is why we need to consider the importance of decarbonisation processes. Capturing CO2 without saying, ‘it can’t be done’. Until October 2021 it was said, at EU level, that it was necessary to stop investing in gas, after 3 months, the war broke out in Ukraine, the opposite was affirmed. Excluding everything to push just one source is not good.”





“There is an important gap with the USA and we pay 5 times more for energy”, concluded Descalzi, recalling how Europe pays for these higher costs in terms of the competitiveness of the industrial system.

