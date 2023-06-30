Bergoglio and his Argentine past, the documents that exonerate him

Although it has been ascertained that the then priest of Buenos Aires Bergoglio was not involved, his role continues to be insinuated in the dramatic story of the disappeared in Argentina, a tragic event that took place between 1976 and 1983when in power there were i military and the country was under a dictatorship. Two expert theologians dispute the three-volume work”The truth will set you free“, published by a group of Argentine scholars, from which it would emerge that the Argentine Church was aware of the brutal methods of the military, who kidnapped and made opponents disappear into thin air. But on the alleged complicity – or rather “participation in a criminal action or morally reprehensible” (this is the definition of the word) –, it is not proven from documents. However, it is clear that Jorge Mario Bergoglio he had no responsibility in the capture of the Jesuits Yorio and Jalics, as already confirmed by the testimonies of the protagonists. The two experts believe this reconstruction is partial and do not completely exonerate the Argentine diocese of the tragic events. Casting a shadow on the work of the bishops at that time and therefore also on Bergoglio.

Read also: Argentina, the role of the bishops on the “desaparecidos”. Shadows of Pope Francis

Read also: Ukraine, Moscow welcomes Zuppi: “We greatly appreciate the Pope’s effort”

The documents contained in the archives of the Holy See – continues Avvenire – are declassified pontificate by pontificate. Dad Francis decided to make an exception, making available the cards of the first and second sections of the Secretariat of State and of the nunciature of Buenos Aires between 1976 and 1983, the years of the Argentine dictatorship. The more than twenty researchers brought together by the Faculty of Theology of the Argentine Catholic University and its dean, Carlos Galli, were able to analyze the complex relationship between the Church and the military regime in its entirety. From this emerges the conviction that the Argentine bishops have been ambiguous, weak and “little prophetic”. In essence they were a knowledge of the inhuman methods used by the military who literally made opponents disappear into thin air, but they did nothing specifically to stop them.

Subscribe to the newsletter

