Former U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with unpleasant revelations about him if he runs for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. “I might say things that aren’t particularly flattering,” Trump said on Tuesday. conservative Fox News. “I know more about him than anyone else – except maybe his wife.”

As expected, DeSantis won the governor’s election. TV stations CNN, Fox News and NBC voted him the winner over Democratic opponent Charlie Crist in the polls in the populous southeastern state. DeSantis, 44, was first elected governor of Florida in 2018, by a narrow margin at the time.

Trump announced Monday that he will make a "big announcement" on Nov. 15, hinting at ambitions for a second term in the White House. By the way, Trump said he did vote for Florida governor in the midterm elections on Tuesday. The Republican appeared with his wife Melania at the Palm Beach polling station at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump, 76, remains popular among Republican voters. And the few Republican politicians who broke with him after his claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election, like Liz Cheney, were banned by the party. Yet Trump is so controversial that several Republicans would indeed like to challenge him in 2024, because they think they can attract more voters with a more moderate tone. DeSantis, 44, may have such ambitions, as did former Vice President Mike Pence.

DeSantis, who is known as very right-wing in particular, is credited with good opportunities if he challenges Trump. “If he starts it, it could be very painful for him,” Trump said of the Florida governor. “I think he would make a mistake. I don’t think it would be good for the party.”