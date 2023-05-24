NBC News and CNN reported on Tuesday (23) that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will announce his candidacy for the US presidency on Wednesday (24).

The announcement of the Republican politician’s candidacy, according to the broadcasters, will be made in a conversation with the owner of Twitter, Elon Musk. The conversation will take place on Twitter Spaces, at 7 pm (Brasília time), and will be moderated by technology entrepreneur David Sacks.

In contact with CNN, Elon Musk publicly confirmed the conversation. “I’m interviewing Ron DeSantis, and he has a big announcement to make. It will be the first time something like this has happened on social media, with real-time Q&A, unscripted,” Musk said, adding that he did not plan to endorse a candidate at this point.

DeSantis is currently seen as one of former President Donald Trump’s main rivals in the race for the Republican Party nomination. Polls show Trump still tops Republicans, but the Florida governor has been gaining ground among conservatives, who admire his defiant stance against Covid-19 policies he has seen as abusive and on the left.

His formal candidacy is expected to take place later this week, with the submission of paperwork to the Federal Election Commission, and a formal announcement is planned for next week in his hometown of Dunedin, Florida.

According to CNN, the idea of ​​​​the governor’s team is to do a “relentless” blitz on the current political map, designing a space to quickly put DeSantis in front of thousands of primary voters and provoke contrasts between the 44-year-old governor and the campaigns. of his older rivals – Trump and President Joe Biden.

DeSantis also intends to position himself on Trump’s right on issues like abortion, guns and immigration. The Florida governor already has the support of dozens of his top fundraisers and donors.

The winner of the Republican primary must face in November 2024 the current Democratic president Joe Biden, whose candidacy for re-election was confirmed last month.

In addition to Trump and DeSantis, four other members of the Republican Party have already confirmed that they will participate in the primaries: Asa Hutchinson, former governor of Arkansas; Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina; entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy; and Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina.