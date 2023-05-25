Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier, Christian Stör

Florida governor openly challenges Donald Trump The Republican speaks up – and submits his documents. The news ticker.

Update from May 24, 21:07: Now it’s official: Prominent US Republican Ron DeSantis wants to become President of the United States. The governor of the state of Florida submitted the necessary documents to the federal election commission on Wednesday. The Washington Post reported about it first and referred to a spokeswoman for the 44-year-old.

US election: DeSantis challenges Trump – and wants to be the next US President

DeSantis is considered a conservative hardliner. Along with former President Donald Trump, he is credited with having the greatest chances in the race for the Republican nomination. Trump had already announced in November that he would enter the presidential race for the 2024 election and want to compete against incumbent President Joe Biden. It was already expected that DeSantis threw his hat in the ring. The submission of the documents came just hours before an expected announcement in a conversation with Twitter boss Elon Musk – of all things on the platform that Trump once used so excessively.

DeSantis wants to become US President with Elon Musk’s help – wife publishes video

Update from May 24, 2:10 p.m.: Ron DeSantis is very likely to enter the race for the US presidency tonight. His wife Casey previously released a video alluding to the upcoming announcement. There, with the pathos of a Hollywood film, the politician steps backstage while a voice, amidst the cheers of an unseen audience, says, “They call it faith, because in the face of darkness one can see a brighter future. A belief that our best days are ahead of us.” In the video, DeSantis takes a deep breath and purposefully walks toward a curtain. When he opens it and apparently enters the stage, the video ends.

DeSantis candidacy for US President makes Trump nervous

Update from May 24, 10:20 a.m.: The possible candidacy of Ron DeSantis already seems to make Donald Trump nervous. The former US President responded with a post on Truth Social, Trump’s own social media platform, shortly after the reports about the Florida governor. There, Donald shared an article written by conservative radio host Wayne Allyn Root aimed at Ron DeSantis and captioned, “Please step back!”

Ron DeSantis announces candidacy for US President

First report from May 24th, 2023: Washington, DC – The announcement was long awaited. At least since his triumphant re-election at the congress– Midterm elections in November, he was considered the coming man of the Republicans. Now the time has finally come: On Wednesday (May 24), Florida’s conservative governor Ron DeSantis will officially announce his bid for the 2024 US presidential election, openly challenging former President Donald Trump.

That in itself is not surprising. However, the way in which DeSantis enters the race is rather unusual. According to US media reports, the 44-year-old wants to announce his application on the short message service Twitter. In a conversation with the Twitter boss broadcast there Elon Musk DeSantis wants to officially announce its plans. The talk is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. local time (midnight CEST) on Twitter Spaces, where the audience can follow live audio talks.

DeSantis will announce his candidacy in conversation with Musk on Twitter

Musk confirmed that Wall Street Journal in an interview that he would question DeSantis. And he proudly added: “He has quite an announcement to make.” The conversation will not follow a script, but will be spontaneous. “It will be the first time something like this has happened on social media and with real-time Q&A, unprepared,” the Twitter boss added.

At the same time, Musk emphasized that he is not currently behind a specific candidate. On the other hand, he made it clear with a pointed remark that he probably wouldn’t like to see Trump in office. When asked who he prefers for the 2024 election, Musk said he and most people in the USA wanted someone in office who was “reasonably normal” – which was definitely a tip against donald trump is to be understood. In any case, the former president can hardly be assigned to this category.

DeSantis has far-right politics in Florida

On the other hand, the policies that DeSantis pursues in Florida cannot be measured by normal standards either. The ultra-conservative Republican is pursuing a hard-right course in Florida and portraying himself as a fighter against a supposed “woke” ideology of the left. The laws he signedare sometimes so extreme that a US civil rights organization now has one Travel warning for Florida has pronounced. Meanwhile, a fascism expert warns that that DeSantis are “destroying our democracy” become.

Trump had already announced in November that he would enter the race for the presidential candidacy for the 2024 election. DeSantis has been governor of the southern US state of Florida since early 2019. Before the father of three made a career as a politician, he attended the elite universities of Yale and Harvard, was in the Navy – and deployed in Iraq. Prior to his election to governor, DeSantis served several years as a state representative House of Representatives.

DeSantis clearly behind Trump in polls

After his re-election as governor, DeSantis was even ahead of Donald Trump in some polls, but is now clearly behind again. The distance to right-wing populists is more than 30 percentage points on average. The official candidacy should give him new impetus.

Republicans will select their nominee for the November 2024 presidential election in primary elections beginning early next year. In addition to Donald Trump, former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, African-American Senator Tim Scott and former governor of the southern state of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson also want to run in the inner-party primaries. Also Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence is considering a candidacy. Now Ron DeSantis joins them. (cs/dpa/afp)