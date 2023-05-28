In the failed launch of his candidacy by Elon Musk, Ron DeSantis only uttered the word once trump. And it was not the name, but the verb: “Merit must triumph (trump) about identity politics”, he said a minute after starting. Although he did not mention Donald Trump once, the former president is the great rival to beat in a crowded primary election to choose the Republican Party’s candidate for the 2024 elections.

Trump did mention his rival that same Wednesday over and over again, but not exactly by name. He called him “Ron DeSanctus” or “Ron DeSanctimonious” to accuse him of being a prude; “Ron DiSaster”, for the disaster of his campaign premiere, or “Rob”, reproducing the error of a British newspaper to transfer that it is so insignificant that people do not even know his name. “The way he has managed his announcement, he will manage the country!” he wrote on his network among other more lacking attacks.

Trump, 76, loves to call his rivals names like a schoolyard bully. But that reaction and the barrage of negative advertising on television against the governor of Florida show that the former president fears his rival. He is ahead in the polls, yes, but Trump knows very well how volatile the trends are, even more so with the judicial calendar ahead of him.

That is DeSantis’ own thesis: “I think a lot of what he’s doing is showing everyone that he understands that I have a good chance of beating him because now he’s not criticizing anyone else. Only me. They wouldn’t do it if they didn’t think I had a chance, because I think they realize that I’m giving people a track record of achievement that’s second to none. They know that I have a better chance of winning the elections, ”he said in an interview with the radio show Good Morning New Hampshire from Jack Heath on Thursday, when direct questions about Trump made it impossible for him to continue dodging the issue.

DeSantis, 44, has to maintain a delicate balance. To win the primaries, the votes of Trump’s critics are not enough, but he needs to convince some of his supporters that he is a better option to defeat Joe Biden, who has no strong rivals in the Democratic primaries. . But he must choose carefully where he poses the battle. Speeches that have been effective for Biden, such as accusing Trump of threatening democracy, would backfire on DeSantis.

The governor of Florida has found some points where he considers that he can seduce the bases of his party. He criticizes that Trump appointed Jerome Powell, president of the Federal Reserve, later renewed by Biden, because that way he can hold them responsible for the high inflation that the country has suffered. He also points to how the debt and deficit increased under Trump, another key issue for his voters. And regarding the border, he promises to build a “complete” wall, a way of signaling that Trump did not do it. DeSantis had a group of Venezuelans who had crossed the border from Mexico brought to Florida so he could send them on a chartered flight to Democratic territory and thus show toughness on immigration.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

He has approved in Florida a ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy that he believes can also bear fruit among voters in the Republican primaries. Trump boasts of having appointed the Supreme Court justices who struck down the constitutional right to abortion and remanded to the law of each state, but he rejects a federal law that restricts it throughout the country.

But its star theme is the pandemic. Florida reopened activity earlier, which was good for the economy, and slowed down covid immunization, which was very bad for health, but it has built a myth around its management that connects better with the anti-vaccine drive of much of the most loyal Republican electorate. When a son of Trump tweeted a meme in which the former president is seen taking down DeSantis, Christina Pushaw, Governor’s Campaign, He replied: “Your father couldn’t even tackle the 50-kilo leprechaun known as Anthony Fauci,” referring to the prestigious epidemiologist who coordinated the response to the pandemic and who became the object of the wrath of the Republicans, but to whom Trump kept in office.

DeSantis gives one of lime and another of sand. In an interview Thursday night on the Newsmax television network, where he also suffered a small technical problem, applauded him: “Most of our voters obviously appreciate a lot of the things that President Trump did. I do. He has been attacking me a lot, but I still give him credit for the things that he did well, especially with the economy in the first three years.” In another, in the radio show host Matt Murphy, on station 99.7 WTN, criticized him: “Obviously, he is attacking me from the left. I don’t know what happened to Donald Trump. He’s a different guy today than when he was running in 2015 and 2016 and I think the direction he’s taking with his campaign is the wrong one.”

DeSantis’s ideology is conservative, populist, protectionist, defiant: a kind of Trumpism without Trump. She is more aggressive and extremist about cuts in social security and health or in the culture wars and against diversity and gender identity. He has barred Chinese citizens from buying property in Florida, another errand for his hypothetical foreign policy in which the Ukraine war is a “territorial dispute,” he said, but later claimed he had been misunderstood.

Although he has a seemingly perfect résumé (baseball captain, from a middle-class family, Yale and Harvard graduates, Navy veteran, congressional and gubernatorial experience, young, married, with three ideal young children), the governor is cold. He lacks some empathy and people skills. The Trump campaign said launching the candidacy on Twitter was ideal for DeSantis because he didn’t have to see anyone.

In reality, DeSantis is not raising an ideological battle (there are not that many differences) or a popularity contest (there he is lost against Trump). What he has to convince staunch Republicans is that he is the better candidate to defeat Biden. His victory in Florida with a 19-point advantage contrasts with the defeat of numerous Trump candidates in the midterm elections last November.

Many blamed the former president for the fact that the red tide (the color of the Republican Party) that was expected in the legislative elections did not arrive. That was the moment when many looked at DeSantis thinking about 2024, starting with his own followers, who at the celebrations chanted: “Two more years!”, Although the governor’s term is four.

Ron DeSantis, last July in Tampa (Florida). Phelan M. Ebenhack (AP)

In the Twitter space where he presented his candidacy, DeSantis put his finger on it: “There is no substitute for victory. We must end the culture of losing that has infected the Republican Party in recent years. The tired dogmas of the past are inadequate for a vibrant future. We must look forward, not back. We need the courage to lead and we must have the strength to win.” It will not be easy, however, for primary voters to make that calculation instead of being carried away by their sympathies. The primaries are usually, after all, a popularity contest.

As DeSantis measures his criticism, trump does not cut: “I think it is very disloyal, but it has no personality. If you do not have a personality in politics, it is a very tough business, ”she said this week. “He is in desperate need of a personality transplant and to my knowledge they are not yet medically available. A disloyal person!” He has written on Truth, his social network.

The two had a good relationship, but the former president feels betrayed because he considers that he owes him the post of governor: “He was dead. He was looking for a job and I supported him and he went up a lot of points. He was down 30 points at least, maybe more than that. He was dead. So I think he’s very disloyal, but I don’t care. Look, a poll just came out in Iowa. I’m leading by 30 or 40 points. I don’t care at all.” he claimed while playing golf outside Washington this week.

The polls, indeed, give a wide advantage to Trump: 53.9% to 20.4%, according to the average of the FiveThirtyEight surveys, a distance that until now has been widening. It is not frequent to unseat a candidate who starts with a clear advantage. The last to achieve this was Barack Obama with Hillary Clinton. Trump himself started from the bottom in 2016, but in a year when there were 17 candidates and no dominant one. Trump also accumulates more support among the party’s congressmen, including those from Florida, who have supported him in the majority, which the former president exhibits as a great triumph.

DeSantis is going to have it even more difficult because the primary system favors the winner of each state (in many it takes all the delegates) and because the vote of those who criticize Trump have several options to choose from (or divide). Already entered in the race for the Republican nomination are the only black Republican senator, Tim Scott; former US Ambassador to the UN and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley; Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchison; the billionaire biotech entrepreneur and scourge of ideology woke Vivek Ramaswamy; fellow businessman Perry Johnson; political commentator Larry Elder, and politician and businessman Rollan Roberts, son of the West Virginia senator of the same name. He is also expected to run for the Republican nomination with former Trump Vice President Mike Pence, and is speculated against with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, among others.

The Republican Party will set a minimum support bar to be able to participate in the candidate debates. Trump, in any case, has hinted that he will not participate: “Unless he approaches [DeSantis], why would someone debate? ”, He said this week. Quite the opposite of the governor: “Nobody has the right to anything in this world, you have to earn it. That’s exactly what I intend to do, and I think the discussions are a big part of the process,” he said in his interview with Fox News on Wednesday.

pending causes

Normally, the primaries clear up and very few hold out in the race as soon as they see that they have no options. With events in 12 cities between Tuesday and Friday, DeSantis will launch his candidacy next week in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, the first states to vote. The calendar, without closing, indicates that the decisive month will be March, starting on the so-called Super Tuesday (March 5). For March 25, the date on which Trump’s trial in New York has been set for 34 counts of falsehood derived from three payments to hide scandals (one of them an extramarital affair with the porn actress Stormy Daniels) in the campaign of the 2016 presidential elections, almost 75% of the delegates will have been elected.

Trump has other legal fronts open, but not even the civil conviction for sexual abuse of a New York writer has eroded his popularity. He presents himself as a vigilante and promises a vengeful presidency. DeSantis is willing to pardon Trump himself if the Capitol raiders were already convicted on January 6, 2021: “On the first day, I will have people who will meet and study all these cases, who are victims of instrumentalization or persecution policy. We will be aggressive when it comes to granting pardons ”, he said this week in another interview in The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show.

Both Trump and DeSantis (who raised $8.2 million on his first day of campaigning) have deep pockets for a high-profile publicity battle. Florida’s governor has attracted some big donors, but the former president is not shorthanded and has more input from the grassroots, making him appear as the people’s candidate while golfing at an elite private club.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.