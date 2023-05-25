Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Now the cat is out of the bag: Ron DeSantis is officially running for the Republican candidacy for the 2024 presidential election. He is running against his former ally Donald Trump.

Tallahassee – The first duel is likely Ron DeSantis have already lost. As donald trump After announcing his bid for the Republican nomination for the 2016 presidential election, the then-reality TV star slid down the golden escalator in his Trump Tower in New York. His performance at that time later became an iconic moment that struck fear into his enemies and put his supporters in a euphoric mood and that resonates to this day. Trump eventually won the election and became President.

Now Ron DeSantis announced his candidacy. SThe governor from Florida has been touring the states of Florida for months USA and presents himself there as a statesman as well as on international trips to Japan or when visiting political allies from Bavaria. But instead of an iconic moment like Donald Trump, his announcement produced an embarrassing glitch. 700,000 users tuned in on Twitter to listen to DeSantis. But the servers went down, the event started almost half an hour late. “They just keep breaking down. I’ve never experienced anything like it,” he said Elon Musk. The billionaire and Twitter owner acted as moderator that evening, but couldn’t prevent the embarrassment either. When the technology finally worked, according to the US magazine political 300,000 users still present.

A bumpy start to a race where Ron DeSantis is already well behind. Polls among Republicans see Donald Trump well ahead of his challenger. According to a recent survey by New York Times stand 56 percent of the republican behind Trump, but only about 25 percent behind DeSantis. Trump’s lead has therefore doubled since March 2023.

Ron DeSantis: About

Surname Ronald Dion “Ron” DeSantis Old 44 years (born September 14, 1978) Place of birth Jacksonville, Fla Government office Governor of Florida (since 2019) Marital status married to Casey DeSantis (since 2009) Children Madison DeSantis, Mamie DeSantis, Mason DeSantis

Ron DeSantis refrained from digging at Donald Trump when he made his announcement. Donald Trump, on the other hand, has been handing out the governor of his place of residence, Florida, for weeks. Shortly after Trump announced his re-election, he even threatened to share juicy information about DeSantis that “not even his wife would know,” but that Trump has proof of. Exactly what he meant by that and whether these claims were anything more than a bluff remains to be seen in the coming days.

Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis: Friends become bitter rivals

But they already prove one thing: the former friends Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump have become bitter rivals in just a few years. When 39-year-old DeSantis wanted to become governor of Florida in 2018, Trump supported him with all his might. “Congressman Ron DeSantis is a brilliant young leader who went to Yale and Harvard law and could make a great Florida governor. He loves our country and is a true FIGHTER!” Trump tweeted.

DeSantis, on the other hand, presented himself in an election ad as a mini-Trump who reads his children from Donald’s famous book “The Art of the Deal” (Art of Success) and builds a wall of blocks with them. When Trump relocated from New York to his Mar-a-Lago golf resort in Palm Beach in 2019, DeSantis greeted him effusively and warmly at a specially convened event: “Welcome home!” In 2021, Trump thought aloud about it to run alongside DeSantis. The governor from Florida should act as his vice president. “A lot of people would like that,” Trump said in an interview Fox News.

Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, still allies here, are now bitter rivals among Republicans. (Archive image) © Joe Burbank/Imago

But the higher DeSantis’ star rose, the more jealous Trump became. As soon as the first rumors circulated that DeSantis was eyeing the highest office in the state, Donald made it clear: “I would defeat him like I have defeated everyone else.” The tablecloth was cut by the midterm elections at the latest. According to Trump, the once “brilliant leader” DeSantis had become a “mediocre Republican” who knew no loyalty and who only achieved his election victories thanks to Trump’s support. At the time, DeSantis “begged him with tears in his eyes,” Trump suddenly recalled.

Dirty primaries between Trump and DeSantis are imminent

If that still seems harmless to you, you can already look forward to it. Because the drama between Trump and DeSantis is likely to get a lot dirtier. Deciding who Republicans will run against incumbents Joe Biden send, will be a long time coming. She will be favored in the US primary, which is likely to begin in January 2024 and is expected to end in June. Until then, the two rivals should exchange a number of mean things. But only the “Primaries” will bring the darkest sides of the election campaign to light. It’s best to have the popcorn ready. (Daniel Dillman)