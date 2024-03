Florida's governor has an agreement with parliamentarians to enact another law, which would allow 14 and 15-year-olds to access social networks with their parents' consent and would ban users under that age. | Photo: EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

The governor of the American state of Florida, Republican Ron DeSantis, vetoed this Friday (1st) a bill that would prohibit children under 16 from having social media accounts.

The matter, which had been approved in the state Legislature last month, would force social media companies to verify the age of users and close and ban the accounts of children under 16 years of age.

According to the Associated Press, DeSantis expressed concerns about issues of privacy and parental rights, as the ban on children and adolescents having social networks would be applied regardless of the consent of their guardians.

However, the Republican governor expressed support for another bill, according to him, “different and superior”, which would allow 14 and 15 year olds to access social networks as long as they have their parents' consent and would ban accounts from people under that age.

De Santis already has an agreement with Florida lawmakers to sanction the new proposal. In the veto message, he said he hopes to sign the new law soon, the project of which will be presented to the state Senate on Monday (4). The legislative session in Florida ends the following Friday (8).