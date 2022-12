Florida Governor-elect Ron DeSantis 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/Giorgio Viera

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, was sued in state court for sending Venezuelan immigrants from Texas to an island in Massachusetts, where he is already facing prosecution for the same reason.

The Southern Poverty Law Center and immigrant advocacy organizations such as the Florida Immigration Coalition said a lawsuit was filed in federal courts in Miami on Thursday against Florida Governor and Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue .

The complainants claim that Florida’s $12 million immigration relocation program, through which nearly 50 migrants, mostly Venezuelans, were moved from San Antonio (Texas) to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, in the month September, is unconstitutional.

Florida is “usurping the federal government’s exclusive role in regulating and enforcing immigration law,” they claim. “The Constitution is clear: The sole and exclusive power to regulate immigration policy rests with the federal government, not the states,” Paul Chavez, senior supervising attorney for the Immigrant Justice Project at the Southern Poverty Law Center, said in a statement.