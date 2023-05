How did you feel about the content of this article?

Florida governor was accused by the Mexican president of “politics” and replied: “He has a disaster on his hands” | Photo: EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, has hit back at the criticism that the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has made against a new law against illegal immigration published by the American state.

Last week, the Florida Legislature passed a law that invalidates driver’s licenses and ID cards issued by other states to “unauthorized migrants” and requires hospitals to collect information about patients’ migration status and submit it to state authorities, including other measures that seek to make it difficult for people without legal authorization to settle in the state.

The law also provides for the allocation of another US$ 12 million for the relocation of migrants to other American states.

Before DeSantis enacted the law last Wednesday (10), Obrador said that the governor of Florida wants to “take advantage of the pain of the people, the pain of migrants, the needs of the people, in the name of political gain”.

“This is immoral. This is politics, ”said the Mexican president, who accused DeSantis of taking“ repressive and inhumane measures against immigrants in Florida because he wants to be a candidate ”for the presidency.

At a news conference in Fort Myers, DeSantis responded. “We have this Mexican president, who is criticizing Florida for enacting laws against illegal immigration. It seems to me that he has a disaster on his hands. He has totally out of control cartels running his country and all the millions of people that are coming into our country are passing through his country. What kind of country allows millions of people to just walk across like that?” said the Republican governor.

At midnight from Thursday (11) to Friday (12) Eastern Time in the United States (one o’clock in the morning in Brasilia time), Title 42 came to an end in the United States, a health measure that allowed the automatic expulsion of most illegal immigrants arriving at the southern border of the country, without giving them the opportunity to apply for asylum.

The fear is that the overthrow of Title 42, which occurred due to the end of the Covid-19 health emergency, will further stimulate illegal migration.