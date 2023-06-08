Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law on May 17 several bills in line with his conservative policy, including banning definitive sex reassignment surgery for children and banning puberty blockers used to guide development toward to a genre. This Tuesday (6), however, Judge Robert L. Hinkle, of a federal court in the north of the state, partially suspended the package of laws. He favored three minors who are already receiving puberty block, at the request of their parents. “Gender identity is real,” said the magistrate in the decision.

“It’s important that in Florida we stand up for youth,” DeSantis said at a press conference in May at a Christian school in Tampa, on the state’s west coast, where the legislative package was presented.

The battery of projects that became laws includes “SB 254”, on treatments for sexual reassignment, which establishes the prohibition for minors of surgeries of this nature and experimental puberty blockers for children, drugs used for those who are experiencing dysphoria of gender.

The new legislation also provides that students do not have to declare their pronouns at school according to what they consider their gender identity, and that detention centers, correctional facilities and public buildings with restrooms or locker rooms designate separate facilities based on biological sex.

“Kids have to be kids,” declared DeSantis during his speech.

In this sense, he denounced that “they want to do irreversible things in relation to sex change in minors”, in addition to pointing out that in the United States “there are ideological groups that impose this”.

The rule also states that adult patients who receive these drugs or surgeries are informed about the dangers and irreversible nature of these procedures and that they provide written consent.

It also gives courts emergency jurisdiction to intervene and stop sex reassignment proceedings for out-of-state children present in Florida.

The law “HB 1069” protects students from having to pronounce their pronouns in school based on what they understand to be their gender identity.

This bill expands parental rights in education by prohibiting classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through eighth grade.

The “HB 1438” law protects children from sexually explicit performances or shows anywhere in Florida.

This legislation authorizes the Department of Trade and Professional Regulation to fine, suspend or revoke the operating licenses of hotels or restaurants if they admit a child to an adult show.

“HB 1521” requires restrooms, locker rooms and changing rooms in educational institutions, detention centers and correctional facilities and general public buildings in Florida to designate separate facilities based on biological sex or provide “unisex” facilities for a single person.

Florida, the opposite of the rest of the country

“Thus, the law gives Florida jurisdiction over these interventions,” said DeSantis, after acknowledging that Florida is doing “the opposite of the rest of the country” in this matter.

The bills that became law last month were criticized by the Planned Parenthoodthe largest chain of abortion clinics in the US, because, according to the organization, “it will cause extreme harm to minors in Florida by making it illegal for a provider to prescribe puberty blockers.”

DeSantis is the Republican candidate for the White House in 2024.