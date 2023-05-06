By Joseph Ax and Dawn Chmielewski

(Reuters) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday signed into law a bill giving a new board he controls the power to void development deals his predecessor body signed with Disney – the most recent episode. in the dispute between the conservative US governor and the entertainment giant.

Under the bill, which was passed largely on party lines by the Republican-led legislature, the District Board of Central Tourism Oversight – whose members are appointed by DeSantis – can cancel any agreements signed up to three months before the board was created.

“Make no mistake, the reason the Legislature had to act was not because of anything we did,” DeSantis said at a news conference on Friday. “This was basically caused by Disney’s arrogance that they would be able to subcontract around laws duly enacted by the State of Florida. This is wrong.”

Walt Disney declined to comment.

The Legislature formed the board in February to replace the Disney-controlled Reedy Creek Improvement District and oversee development on the 10,120 hectares surrounding Walt Disney World, effectively taking control away from the company and giving it to DeSantis.

Disney, Central Florida’s biggest employer, and the Republican governor have been locked in a battle since last year, when Disney criticized a new state law that banned classroom instruction about sexuality and gender identity to younger children. young people.

