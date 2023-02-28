Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Monday that would end self-government at Disney Parks in Orlando.

“The corporate realm finally comes to an end,” DeSantis said, playing on Disney’s “fantasy realm” and other “realms” at the bill’s signing at the Lake Buena Vista firehouse in the heart of the United States. special district.

On Feb. 10, Florida’s Congress passed DeSantis’ bill for the state to take over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which has operated autonomously for more than half a century.

“This legislation ends Disney’s self-government statute, makes Disney live under the same laws as everyone else, and ensures that Disney pays its debts and a fair share of taxes,” said a statement from the Florida government. .

As of now, the special district is in the hands of a board of five supervisors chosen by DeSantis himself, who has clashed with the entertainment giant over a law on identity and gender in schools that has been dubbed by the Democratic opposition and activists. from “Don’t Say Gay” (“Don’t talk gay”).

Disney has criticized the law, which, among other things, prohibits teachers from talking to younger students about sexual orientation and gender identity and imposes fines on violating schools.

Under the new law, the district, for the first time, will have to report its budget and finances to the state and will face restrictions on the construction of airports, stadiums and civic centers.

Furthermore, it cannot expand without state approval, and no public money will be allocated to advertising the company’s attractions.

However, the district will retain power over planning, zoning, building and safety codes, and the current tax-exempt status for properties and bonds.

The self-styled “happiest place on Earth” had special district status since 1967, an autonomous government that allowed it to grow to half a dozen theme parks, a sports center, a huge shopping mall, 25 hotels, its own police and fire department. and nearly 80,000 employees across nearly 11,000 hectares in Osceola and Orange counties, in the center of the state.

Desantis spoke on Monday about his “fight” with Disney to sign the bill into law.

“We had a little fight last year over school legislation,” DeSantis said, referring to Disney as “a California company” that enjoyed “privileges” that no one else in Florida had.

“If we go down this path as a corporation, these are not the values ​​we want to promote in the state of Florida,” commented DeSantis, who was re-elected in 2022 to four more years.