Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a pre-candidate for the presidency of the United States and Donald Trump’s main competitor in the race for the Republican Party seat in the 2024 elections, said on Tuesday (18) that he was optimistic about the possibility of defeating the former president, main favorite, in the primaries that will define the next party representative.

On the other hand, DeSantis said he hopes that the investigation against Trump does not end up in a lawsuit.

“I don’t think it’s going to do any good to have a presidential election focused on what happened four years ago in January,” he said in an interview with CNN, referring to the investigation into the role of the former US president in the attack on the Capitol. , on January 6, 2021.

“I don’t want to see him, I hope he doesn’t get indicted. I don’t think this is good for the country. But at the same time, I have to focus on looking forward, and that’s what we’re going to do,” said DeSantis, who addressed the financial situation of his campaign, abortion, the LGBTQI+ issue and minimized the weight of the war in Ukraine in an interview with journalist Jake Tapper.

In the CNN interview, which was recorded shortly after Trump announced on social media that he was being investigated for the attack on the Capitol, the Republican governor showed confidence in winning the seat in the Republican Party primaries.

In this context, he downplayed the effect of staff cuts on his campaign (at least ten employees, according to the portal Political) and was confident of recovering in the polls, which currently point to his competitor as the big favorite.

In fact, last week’s Morning Consult poll shows the former president (2017-2021) with 56% of the voting intentions among Republican voters, while DeSantis appears in second, with 17%.

In other words, DeSantis is 39 percentage points behind Trump and, at an “historic low” for the polling institute, which began tracking the primaries in December last year.

A new University of New Hampshire poll released Tuesday shows Trump holding a wide lead over DeSantis among likely New Hampshire Republican primary voters: 37% to 23%.

On foreign policy, DeSantis, 44, called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a war of “secondary or tertiary interest”, although he was willing to “help bring it to an end”.

“The objective must be a sustainable and lasting peace in Europe, but one that does not reward aggression”, said the Republican presidential candidate.

Asked if he would stop arming Ukraine or stop sending financial aid to the country if he were US president, DeSantis did not respond and simply argued that the focus should be placed on Asia and China.

“I’m not going to decrease our inventory and stop shipping it to Taiwan. I’m not going to make us less able to respond to demands,” DeSantis told Tapper, continuing to describe the Pacific island’s future as of “significant interest.”

On the campaign trail, he declared that he has the necessary financial resources to run for the Republican candidacy and that the main objective is “to have a significant apparatus in the caucus states (a kind of meeting between voters to debate the candidates’ proposals) and in the first states” in the primary battle.

“Making investments and increasing the capacity to attract more supporters is what needs to be done”, he stressed.

He also hit back at criticism of a video he shared, in which he railed against Trump’s promises to protect LGBTQ rights, which his detractors called “divisive and desperate”.

DeSantis stated that he has a determination to respect all people, “but what it wouldn’t do is turn society upside down to accommodate (the LGBTQ community), which is a very, very small percentage of the population.”

On abortion, he said he considers himself a “pro-life” person.

“I will be a pro-life president. And we will support pro-life policies,” he said, warning of the risk that the US Congress, “if it loses the election,” will aim to “nationalize abortion up to the moment of birth.”

A 2023 state law signed by DeSantis restricts abortion within six weeks of pregnancy.