Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said in an interview that the channel Fox News will broadcast this Thursday (23) that, unlike former President Donald Trump, he will govern “without daily drama” if he reaches the White House.

DeSantis, who trails Trump in polls ahead of the 2024 Republican primary, was asked about his disagreements with his former mentor.

The ruler said he would have handled the covid-19 pandemic differently and that he would have “fired” epidemiologist Anthony Fauci, which Trump did not, and also differed with the former president over leadership style, according to a statement. preview of the interview released this Wednesday (22).

“I think the way to run the government is not the daily drama, but concentrating on the big picture and organizing things. I think that is very important”, he opined.

This statement by the governor of Florida, where Trump resides, is in line with another he made this week about the possibility of the former president being criminally prosecuted and jailed for alleged payments made to a porn actress in 2016 to prevent her from Talk about a relationship between the two.

In a dismissive tone, DeSantis said he couldn’t talk about payments to a porn star, meaning he’s never been in that situation. She also indicated that she did not intend to be involved in what she called “a fake circus”, nor did she say what she would do if Florida were asked to extradite Trump.

The former president attacked DeSantis on the same day and this Wednesday, also through his campaign, in this case with poll numbers in hand.

“Ron DeSantis is attacking President Trump because his poll numbers keep dropping. Unfortunately for DeSantis, sitting down for an interview to criticize President Trump with gun thief Piers Morgan is not going to solve his problems with Republican voters.” , said Trumpist Make America Great Inc.

MAGA Inc. showed the results of the latest polls, in which DeSantis appears behind Trump, such as the one published this Wednesday by Monmouth University, which gives the former president 41% support in the primaries and 27% to DeSantis.

Still without confirming the presidential pre-candidacy, DeSantis said in the interview with Fox News which, for the 2024 elections, will focus on Democrat Joe Biden, the current US president, and not on other Republican politicians.

Asked if he believes he can beat Biden in the election, DeSantis said yes and stressed that he would need to win the support of not just Republicans, but the broader political spectrum.

“The country wants a change,” he replied.