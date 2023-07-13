Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ruled out running for vice president if former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) wins the Republican primary because, according to him, he is not fit to be the “number two”.

“There are two candidates that can win, and that is Trump and I, but I would say that, of the two, I am the only one capable of winning both the nomination and the general election,” said the governor in an interview with the Wisconsin Right Now podcast, which was echoed by several Florida media this Wednesday (12).

DeSantis appears in polls as the second-highest-ranked candidate for the 2024 GOP primary, with Trump still in first place, with a nearly 40-point lead.

“I’m a leader, I’m the governor of Florida and I’ve been able to do a lot and I think I can probably do more if I stay where I am, as opposed to being vice president, which really doesn’t have any authority,” he said. , whom Trump supported to become governor of Florida in 2018.

In any case, DeSantis, governor re-elected in 2022 with a large majority, said that, if he does not win the primaries, he will support whoever is chosen by the Republican Party to face Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential elections.

When asked to point out differences between himself and Trump, DeSantis was emphatic: “I can serve two terms.”

Wisconsin Right Now also asked him if, as president, he would pardon Trump if the former president is convicted in one of the trials he faces.

“Let’s end the use of government as a weapon [contra

adversários] and as part of that, we are going to grant pardons,” he replied.

In that regard, it also indicated that people who have been treated unfairly as part of a “two-tier justice system” will be considered favorably for pardons.