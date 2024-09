Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Americans “deserve to know the truth” | Photo: EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, said on Sunday (15) that the state will conduct its own investigation into the likely assassination attempt on Donald Trump at his golf club.

“The State of Florida will conduct its own investigation into the attempted assassination at Trump International Golf Club,” DeSantis posted on social media.

The former Republican primary candidate added that “the people deserve to know the truth about the likely assassin and how he managed to get within 500 yards of the former president and current Republican Party candidate.”

This is the second investigation into the attempted assassination of Trump in two months. The assailant was stationed with an assault rifle with a telescopic sight near his golf club.

The 58-year-old man was arrested after he fired shots and fled the scene. He was detained by the Secret Service and identified as Ryan Wesley Routh.

The shooter, who missed Trump, has a long criminal record and was involved in the Ukraine War, according to interviews given to the press last year.

The FBI has confirmed that what happened at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, is being investigated as an “apparent attempted murder.”

The first case involved a 20-year-old man who shot the Republican candidate during a rally in Pennsylvania in July. The shooter was killed by the Secret Service.