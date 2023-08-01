The governor of Florida and Republican candidate for the Presidency, Ron DeSantis, announced on Monday a comprehensive economic policy plan for the United States. based on a change in the commercial relationship with China and the demolition of the regulations of the Biden Administration.

In a speech in the city of Rochester (New Hampshire), DeSantis addressed a ten-part program he called the “Declaration of Economic Independence,” that targets China and also seeks to combat the promotion of electric cars and expand the nation’s economy by defending the middle class.

“The goal of our ‘Declaration of Economic Independence’ is simple. We the American people win. They (China) lose,” DeSantis said, detailing his economic plan at the warehouses of a Rochester logistics company.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The Republican primary candidate stressed that “reinvigorating freedom and economic opportunity will require building an economy in which the concerns of average citizens are elevated above those deemed too big to fail.”

He added that the US is a nation with an economy, “not the other way around.” “We are citizens of a republic, we are not cogs in a global economic empire,” he asserted.

The governor made the announcement at a time when polls they show him falling in front of former president Donald Trump (2017-2021) in the race for the 2024 Republican nomination.

A New York Times/Siena College poll released Monday found that Trump leads DeSantis by 37 percentage points among likely Republican voters.

The Democratic Party’s response to DeSantis’s plan was immediate and its National Committee described its economic agenda as “disastrous”. The Democrats indicated in a statement that it is an attempt, by

DeSantis, to “turn around the economic crisis that Floridians are suffering under his rule.”

“It’s no wonder that, after years of lining the pockets of big corporations and the ultra-rich as Floridians struggle with rising costs of housing, health care and homeowners insurance, DeSantis tries to hide his disastrous record from the American people. once again,” lashed out at the Democratic Party.

DeSantis said in Rochester that his priority will be to break China’s economic control ending the Asian nation’s preferential trade status.

Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump.

Also, if he reaches the White House, he would ban imports of goods made with stolen intellectual property and prevent companies from sharing critical technologies with China. In that sense, he added, the current policies have created an “abusive relationship” between the two countries.

Its objectives in economic matters also include its intention to achieve an annual economic growth of 3%, keep taxes low, cut red tape and encourage investment.

In the field of education, DeSantis was against encouraging “useless degrees” and will hold universities responsible for the loans their students accumulate. “It’s wrong to say that a trucker pays off the debt of someone who earned a degree in gender studies,” he said, alluding to his war on “woke” (progressive) ideology.

