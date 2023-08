How did you feel about the content of this article?

Governor of Florida, opponent of the tycoon in the Republican primaries, said that “Joe Biden is the president”: “Of course he [Trump] it lost” | Photo: EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Opponent of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) in the Republican Party primaries for the 2024 presidential election in the United States, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis refuted, in an interview with NBC News, the allegations of the co-religionist that the 2020 election was defrauded.

“Of course he lost,” DeSantis said Sunday. “Joe Biden is the president.” Last week, Trump was indicted on four counts of alleged attempts to change the outcome of the 2020 election, which includes possible responsibilities for the invasion of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Despite refuting Trump’s allegations, DeSantis argued that the 2020 election had problems, such as social networks removing publications about the laptop case of Hunter Biden, the current president’s son, and the large mail-in vote.

“I think people in the press and elsewhere want to act as if somehow this [2020] it had been a perfect election. […]

I don’t think it was a well-managed election,” said DeSantis, who criticized Republicans for “not fighting back.”

“Why did we have all those mail-in votes? Why did Trump hand over the government to the [Anthony] Fauci [coordenador da força-tarefa da

Casa Branca durante a pandemia de Covid-19]”, said the governor of Florida. “They adopted lockdowns. They made the CARES Act, which funded mail-in ballots across the country.”

A poll released by The New York Times last week showed that Trump has the preference of Republican voters for 2024, with 54% of the voting intentions. DeSantis appears in second, but far behind the former president, with only 17%.