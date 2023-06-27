Florida Governor and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis unveiled a comprehensive plan for the border with Mexico on Monday in Texas with the aim of “stopping the invasion” and ensuring security “once and for all.” all”.

The plan includes the reactivation of some measures taken by Donald Trump when he was president (2017-2021), such as the construction of the wall, something that did not go unnoticed by the former president’s campaign, which accused the governor of plagiarizing him, but also other new ones, such as convincing Panama to end the passage of immigrants through the Darien jungle.

“As president, I will declare a national emergency from day one and will not rest until we build the wall, close the illegal entrances and win the war against the drug cartels. There are no excuses. Let’s do it,” DeSantis said during a campaign rally in Eagle Pass, Texas.

DeSantis, who is a rival of Trump, although he is behind by a wide margin in the polls for the Republican primaries, made the fight against irregular immigration the main theme of his election campaign.

In addition to promoting a law that will go into effect on July 1 and which is considered the toughest against illegal immigrants, the pre-candidate announced last week the creation of a coalition of sheriffs from across the United States to protect the community from “damages of border collapse” with Mexico.

It also promoted a program to send asylum seekers and illegal immigrants from the Mexican border into Democratic-controlled states and cities, and sent forces from Florida to help Texas control its border territory.

Criticism of Biden

At this Monday’s rally in Eagle Pass, DeSantis repeated his criticism of US President Joe Biden, who will seek re-election in 2024, for the way he has managed the border, but did not exempt the Republican Party itself from blame.

“For decades, leaders of both parties have made empty promises on border security and now is the time to act to stop the invasion once and for all,” he said.

Among the measures announced to guarantee “operational control” of the border are the detention of anyone who crosses “illegally” until the date of their hearing and the obligation for asylum seekers to remain in Mexico until their application is processed.

DeSantis also vowed to deport people who overstay their visas and announced he would raise salaries for Border Patrol agents and order a recruitment drive targeting former military and law enforcement officers for posts at customs and border agencies. and immigration.

“DeSantis will take action to end the idea that children of illegal immigrants are entitled to citizenship if they are born in the United States,” said a statement from his campaign office. This very idea is a Trump campaign promise.

Plagiarism?

“DeSantis is copying President Trump’s Agenda47 because he doesn’t have an original idea of ​​his own,” denounced the former president’s campaign on Monday.

Interestingly, a Democratic Party spokesperson, Ammar Moussa, said the same thing: “This latest plan is more of the same, political gimmicks that are simply an echo of the same cruel and callous policies of the Trump administration that broke our immigration system.” .

Other items in DeSantis’ plan include taxing shipments of illegal aliens and strengthening and enforcing E-Verify, a program that requires companies to report the immigration status of their employees.

DeSantis also plans to ban parole in immigration-related cases, deport criminal aliens, withdraw funds and prosecute entities that aid or conspire to violate US immigration laws, and seek Congress to strengthen penalties for human trafficking, smuggling and repeated illegal re-entry.

The governor pledged to collaborate with the Panamanian authorities to close the Darién jungle area that connects the isthmus to South America, in order to avoid future migrant caravans.

Along the same lines, he announced that he will establish priorities with the CFD, a US state development aid agency, to identify “areas of opportunity” in Central and South America for immigrants returning from the US to settle down and change patterns of living. migration.