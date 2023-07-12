Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis continues to slide in the polls, now appearing nearly 40 percentage points behind the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, former President Donald Trump, according to a national survey released on Tuesday. -Friday (11).

A Morning Consult poll shows the former president with 56% of the voting intentions among Republican voters, while the second favorite, DeSantis, has 17%, his worst rating since the primaries began to be studied, in December last year. .

The study also reflects that, in the case of a dispute with US President Joe Biden, DeSantis loses ground and is five points behind the Democrat, who announced that he will seek re-election, considering the general electorate.

For his part, Trump would do better against Biden, against whom he would lose by one percentage point, according to the Morning Consult poll.

The survey was conducted between July 7 and 9 with 3,616 potential Republican primary voters and with a margin of error between 2% and 4%. For the general electorate, the sample consisted of 6,000 registered voters, with a margin of error of 1%.

The poll among Republicans places writer and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy in third place, with 8% of the voting intentions, thus surpassing former Vice President Mike Pence, who has 7% and occupies fourth place.

The Republican Party will hold its first primary, in the state of Iowa, on January 15 to choose the party’s presidential candidate, an event that will kick off the 2024 election cycle in the United States. Presidential elections will take place on November 5 next year.

Iowa is traditionally first on the electoral calendar, followed by New Hampshire. Democrats, for their part, opted to make South Carolina the first date of their primary election process on February 3.