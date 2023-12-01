Mercedes Gallego NY Friday, December 1, 2023, 08:15



The most surreal debate of this year’s election campaign was held yesterday in Georgia, sponsored by the Fox network, and pitted two governors with diametrically opposite policies: California’s Gavin Newsom and Florida’s Ron DeSantis.

The only thing they both have in common, Newson clarified at the end, “is that neither of them will be president in 2024.” It was one of the many poisoned darts they both threw at each other. The governor of California has developed a “shadow” campaign, as DeDantis told him, echoing what Republicans and Democrats have already said. Newsom appears to have parked his presidential ambitions until 2028 in deference to President Joe Biden and his wife, Kamala Harris, who would face the Republican candidate next November who, according to all polls, will be Donald Trump.

For DeSantis, ousted in the polls by former Trump ambassador Nikki Haley in his fight for second place within the party, this was his opportunity to show that he can be a formidable rival for Biden and he did not waste it. He took the stand to attack and did not let his guard down even when his dialectical opponent accused him of being “nothing more than a bully.” By then DeSantis had also accused him of being “a slicked-back posh” and “elusive.” The debate became aggressive. With the candidates speaking over each other, to the point that Newsom even abandoned the dialectical fight to speak directly “to the American people” because, in total, they were not going to let him speak.

Play against the moderator



And the governor of California knew that their duel was not a one-on-one, but that the moderator Sean Hannity was playing against him. For some reason he opened all the questions by showing overwhelming statistics that left his management in California in poor condition compared to that of his Republican rival. The largest state in the Union by population is the progressive stereotype of everything the American right fears. In comparison to Florida, 340,000 people left California last year, while Florida after COVID has become the mecca of all this earth movement that has led it to add 250,000 more residents. They both enjoy the sun and palm trees, although Florida’s waters are much warmer, which they pay with virulent hurricanes. While there are no personal income taxes in this state, in California they reach 13.3%, in addition to those paid to the federal government. Whether it was the number of homeless people, shootings or even human feces on the covered streets of San Francisco, according to the map that DeSantis showed, he was at a disadvantage.

He claimed to be there to defend the management of Biden and Harris facing re-election, but even the Los Angeles Times considered last night that he had been seen “too interested in receiving attention, and overconfident that he could dispatch DeSantis, who arrived well prepared.” . Fox’s conservative analysts credited him with taking part in this duel in the den of the lion, which has given DeSantis the boost he needed after losing the support of Americans For Prosperity this week, the organization that financed the birth of the Tea Party. who has just decided that Nikki Hale will be his candidate in these primaries that begin on January 15 in Iowa. From then on his jokes will be less, but the opportunities to replace candidates like Trump or Biden, both around 80 years old, will be They will keep them afloat, just in case something happens to them.