Supporters of Republican Ron DeSantis, after learning of his re-election as governor, this Tuesday in Tampa (Florida). BEAUTIFUL FRAME (REUTERS)

The election of 36 governors has also provided the name of a more than future candidate for the White House in the 2024 presidential elections. Republican Ron DeSantis has easily revalidated his position as governor of Florida, becoming the strong man of the Republican Party against to Donald Trump. The rest of the votes have hardly brought surprises. As the polls predicted, Democrat Wes Moore will become the first black governor of Maryland, and in Massachusetts, his co-religionist Maura Healey, until now state attorney general, will be the first lesbian elected as governor, although not the only one; Tina Kotek is also expected to be elected in Oregon. The election of Maura Healey as governor of Massachusetts and that of her running mate as lieutenant governor, Kim Driscoll, also marks the first time a state has elected two women to those positions.

Rising star of the hard right, DeSantis, 44, a corrected and augmented copy of Trump despite his public disagreements with the former president, prevailed as the conservative state polls predicted over former Governor Charlie Crist, a former Republican who has passed over to the Democratic side. DeSantis’ re-election catapults him into the race for the White House, which Trump also intends to run for. The tycoon will formally announce his decision next Tuesday.

DeSantis has championed some of the nation’s most bitter partisan battles — and culture wars — such as opposing pandemic restrictions and adopting a law limiting LGBTQ discussion in schools. Four years ago he became governor of the State in a very close election. This Tuesday has swept places like Miami-Dade County, which gave Hillary Clinton an advantage of more than 29 points just six years ago and today has leaned decidedly Republican, demonstrating the growing Republican clout among the Hispanic voters. The county had not voted for a Republican candidate for governor in two decades.

In Arkansas, Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was press secretary for the Trump Administration and one of the youngest in the White House, was elected governor, according to projections by the Associated Press agency, occupying the position her father held during one of each.

In Illinois, the current governor, JB Pritzker, a self-financing Democratic billionaire, easily won a second term, according to the Associated Press. He was up against Republican Darren Bailey, a far-right, underfunded state senator.

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá actualización en breve]

