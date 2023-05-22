The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, has lost strength in the race towards the 2024 Republican primaries, as he is increasingly far behind the favorite, Donald Trump, in the polls and stuck in a quagmire due to the conflict with Disney, but, as say the experts, “in politics there are no impossible”.

See also: Migrants in Florida: transporting undocumented people will be a crime

“The calendar has not favored him,” the Republican analyst Alfonso Aguilar acknowledges to Efe in reference to the moment chosen by DeSantis to make official a candidacy that had been taken for granted for months and that he will finally reveal this coming week, according to his relatives. .

Polls reveal that the intention to vote for DeSantis is currently the lowest (less than 20 percent) since November 2022, when former President Donald Trump, who sponsored him to reach the governorship in 2018, surprised with a very early candidacy for the primaries.

It was already known then that the duel to keep the trick to fight for the White House with the Democratic presidential candidate, who will be the current president Joe Biden, was going to be between Trump and DeSantis, who was re-elected in 2022, this time for a vast majority and without help from the former president.

The 44-year-old governor initially led in the polls despite not being officially a candidate, but now that he is about to be, Trump has a 34-45 point lead.

“It’s going to be hard to come back. Running against Trump is no small thing.” says Aguilar, senior vice president and political director of the Americano Media group, who believes that if the former president were not involved in the race, De-Santis would be an unbeatable Republican candidate. “If after the announcement of his candidacy there is a rebound from DeSantis in the polls, that will be a very positive sign,” he says.

See also: Disney sues the governor of the United States, accuses him of political “revenge”

Governor Di Santis promotes several policies that seek to curb irregular immigration in his country. Photo: EFE/Juan Manuel Blanco

Trump not only gained ground with voters, but also among congressmen and other Republican officials. “DeSantis has very little support in comparison,” emphasizes the expert.

And recently the candidates in special elections in several states that DeSantis gave his support to were defeated, as Trump was quick to point out, who does not miss an opportunity to attack “Sanctimonious” (prude), as he calls it.

But the fact that DeSantis is apparently no longer such a promising politician cannot be attributed solely to the timing of his registration as a candidate or the popularity of former President Donald Trump. His own actions and policies have also taken their toll on him.

The shift to the right of Florida based on controversial laws passed without difficulty in a state Congress dominated by the Republican Party It has alienated him from African-Americans, members of the LGTBQ+ community, and Latinos not only from his state but from the rest of the country, not to mention women who advocate for abortion rights.

But in addition, he is stuck in a “mousetrap”, in the words of Trump, due to a conflict with Disney that has already resulted in the withdrawal of an investment from the group -which is the largest employer in Florida- and in a legal dispute with lawsuits and costly and time-consuming counterclaims.

See also: The ‘legal wall’ that Florida builds against migrants

The conflict began as a result of the entertainment company He publicly opposed a law promoted by the governor, known by his critics as “Don’t Say Gay” (‘Don’t say gay’, in Spanish).

Shortly thereafter, DeSantis responded by pushing a law to strip Disney of self-governance over its Orlando, Florida, holdings for more than 50 years, which the business group saw as “retaliation.”

Aguilar doesn’t think all of that will hurt DeSantis in the primary race. Those things count only in the second chapter of the elections, the presidential race itself, in which the candidates reinvent themselves to win more votes, says the expert.

DeSantis’ main appeal to Republican voters is, according to this analyst, that he is “true to his values” and “authentic” and is willing to go against what he sees as wrong “clearly and decisively.” Being strong benefits you, he says.

A cum laude graduate of Harvard and Yale universities, a former member of the Navy, legal adviser to special forces in Iraq and a prosecutor at Guantanamo Bay prison, DeSantis is a “formidable” conservative candidate, according to Aguilar. Hence, they consider, according to experts, that the pity is that he has former President Trump as a rival.

Former President Donald Trump has a visible advantage over the governor of Florida.

A Redfield and Wilton Strategies poll shows that in a hypothetical face-to-face between DeSantis and the current US president, Joe Biden, the Democrat would lead him by 14 percentage points (47 percent versus 33 percent), as Florida Politics reported on Saturday.

When it comes to a matchup between former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) and Biden, the gap closes to one percentage point. in favor of the current US president (44 percent to 43 percent).

This poll shows that if DeSantis were to win the Republican Party primary process to choose the candidate for 2024, only 62 percent of Trump supporters would vote for him in an election against Biden and even 14 percent would vote in favor of the Democrat before the current Florida governor.

According to the average of polls from the RealClear Politics portal, De-Santis has an average below 20 percent (19.4 percent), while former President Donald Trump is at 56.3 percent; that is to say, 36.9 points of advantage over the second best placed.

Behind DeSantis are former president Mike Pence, with 5.6 percent of voting intentions, former governor and former ambassador to the UN Nikki Fried (4.3 percent), businessman Vivek Ramaswamy (3.6 percent) and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (1.8 percent), who on Friday filed papers to run as a candidate for the party’s nomination.

According to the US media, it is expected that this week De-Santis will also deliver the corresponding documentation to the US Federal Election Commission, a step prior to a possible formal presentation of his campaign in Dunedin, Florida, on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico and his hometown.

On Saturday, the governor was the keynote speaker at a dinner at an Orlando hotel in the center of the state, organized by the Florida Family Policy Council, a Christian-based and anti-abortion organization. On a lectern with the message ‘Florida Strong’, he reviewed the measures approved in the last session of the state parliament, after which the organization, which sold out all the tickets for the dinner, presented him with the William Wilberforce award.

TIME

With information from AFP and Efe