With twelve months to go before New Hampshire’s 2024 Republican presidential primary, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis leads former President Donald Trump by twelve points — 42% to 30% — in a new poll, conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center [Centro de Pesquisas da Universidade de New Hampshire] from January 19 to 23 and released this Thursday (26).

It is the first independent poll of the Republican Party’s first 2024 primary taken since the 2022 midterm elections, in which DeSantis was re-elected with a resounding 19-point victory in Florida, while the Trump-backed Senate candidates had a underperforming and cost the Republican Party control of the upper house.

The new poll shows that DeSantis’ share of the vote has increased by three points since the University of New Hampshire conducted its last poll in mid-2022, while Trump’s share of the vote has dropped by seven points, from 37% to 30%. Trump’s share of the vote has declined in all four polls taken since June 2021.

Not only is DeSantis leading at this early stage, but he also looks to have more room to extend his lead. “When asked about their second choice, 30% of likely Republican voters support DeSantis, 19% support Chris Sununu [governador de New Hampshire]14% support Trump, 7% support Texas Senator Ted Cruz, 6% support former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and 5% support Nikki Haley [ex-governadora da Carolina do Sul]”, reports the UNH Survey Center.

DeSantis’ early consolidation in New Hampshire marks a marked contrast to the 2016 polls. In that election, Trump jumped to an early lead in New Hampshire that he never lost, and the state played a key role in propelling him to the Party’s nomination. Republican after losing Iowa to Ted Cruz. Trump won just 35 percent of the vote in the state’s primary, but he still managed a 20-point victory because the rest of the vote was so fragmented. (Four candidates ran against Trump — Marco Rubio, Jeb Bush, Ted Cruz and John Kasich. Each won between 10.5% and 15.8% of the vote.)

Yes, there is only one poll left this year leading up to the primaries, but in the 2024 UNH poll only DeSantis and Trump are registering double digits. Former South Carolina Governor and US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley comes in third with 8%, while three candidates — New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu; former Maryland governor Larry Hogan; and former Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney — are tied for fourth at 4% each. Combined, these candidates, who can be described as non-Trump (Sununu and Haley) or anti-Trump (Hogan and Cheney), still account for 20% of likely New Hampshire voters in the poll.

There are three other important conclusions from the research.

First, it shows why other potential 2024 candidates and their supporters — from Sununu to South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s team — are attacking DeSantis as if he were the front-runner, even though Trump is the front-runner in national polls.

Second, the poll is justification for those who fear that a broad and divided front could once again help give Trump the GOP presidential nomination. At the current time, single-digit candidates are more likely to thwart Trump’s main competitor and end up helping him win than actually overtaking him.

And finally, the poll suggests it’s unwise for DeSantis to pursue the nomination as if his only goal is to beat Trump. Yes, he gained a lot of political traction because of fights with the left and the mainstream media. But if the second tier of candidates in New Hampshire is made up almost entirely of non-Trump and anti-Trump candidates, DeSantis has to worry about losing support from one or more of them by picking the wrong fights. Experts can warn potential candidates (and voters) that those with little hope of winning will end up helping Trump by running. But any candidate who thinks he has at least a 1% chance of becoming president is likely to run for office. And it’s DeSantis’ own words and actions, more than anything else, that will determine whether he can continue to build his coalition to win the nomination.

