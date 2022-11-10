Home page politics

Fabian Mueller

Gavin Newsom and his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom cast their ballots at the Sacramento polling station. © Rich Pedroncelli/AP/dpa

The focus in the USA is on the 2024 presidential election. Will Trump stand or will opponent DeSantis prevail? Nothing has been decided by the Democrats either.

WASHINGTON – Although pollsters and pundits have predicted a “wave” in Republican red color in the midterms, Democrats were able to catch their breath after a surprisingly strong showing in the midterms. In the Senate they were even able to recapture a seat from the Republicans, only in Congress they will, to all appearances, lose the majority.

US President Joe Biden then attested to his party’s great election result that night: “The Democrats had a strong night,” said Biden in his first speech after the midterms in the White House. The announced “huge red wave” did not take place, according to Biden a “good day for democracy” and the USA.

US election 2024: DeSantis against Newsom instead of Trump against Biden?

But after the midterms, the political gaze quickly moves forward: in two years the presidential election is coming up, the candidates on the Republican and Democrat sides are already positioning themselves. Ex-President Donald Trump has repeatedly hinted in the past few days that he could imagine a second candidacy. A “very big announcement” is planned for early next week.

Ron DeSantis, the current governor of Florida. © Rebecca Blackwell/AP/dpa

But Trump in particular could lose power after his party’s mixed performance in the midterm elections, as there were numerous candidates on the ballot that he and his team had personally selected. And in Ron DeSantis, his former political foster son and currently his worst competitor defended his governorship in Florida. DeSantis is now being viewed as the Republican most likely to be his party’s presidential nominee. Trump has already gone on the counteroffensive.

But President Joe Biden could also face internal competition from the Democrats. In a few days, Biden will be 80 years old, and the calls for younger politicians in the United States continue. Gavin Newsom, 55, is one of those who could follow in Biden’s footsteps. Newsom is currently governor of the deeply democratic and important state of California, where he has just confidently defended his office. For the Democrats, Newsom is considered a beacon of hope for the future.

“He’s young, looks good – and won yesterday,” said US political scientist James Davis Munich Mercury via Newsom. Davis identified Newsom as a likely candidate on the left wing of the Democrats. However, he also named other candidates. “More of the center is Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. And then, of course, there is Vice President Kamala Harris and a number of Democratic senators.”

Of the San Francisco Chronicles Thursday called a Newsom vs. DeSantis duel a fight that could last “all the way to the White House.” It is striking that the two inner-party climbers have completely different images of freedom. DeSantis hailed Florida as the “promised land” to “abused taxpayers” and citizens plagued by a “woke agenda” after Election Day. Newsom also highlighted the merits of his policy in California. The federal state is “the most diverse state in the most diverse democracy in the world.” (fmü/fn)