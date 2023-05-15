Salesman Rick Lemmon listens intently as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis presents his ideas to a crowd in rural Iowa, in the central United States.

“He would be a great candidate for president,” Lemmon tells AFP after hearing him.

DeSantis’ conservative values, tough stance on immigration and opposition to abortion appeal to this 60-year-old in a cowboy hat.

“He ticks all the boxes for me,” says Lemmon of what he expects from a presidential candidate.

The United States won’t elect its next president until November 2024, but the effervescence of the elections is already being felt in the humid air of the agricultural town of Sioux Center.

DeSantis, an emerging figure in the Republican Party, was the guest of honor at a political event on Saturday hosted by Randy Feenstra, congressman from Iowa.

While DeSantis has yet to make his presidential campaign official, the “DeSantis 2024” T-shirts, caps and posters that abound in the room made the announcement a mere formality.

The Florida governor’s trip to Iowa further fuels expectations that he will run for office.

Known for its cornfields, Iowa plays a key role in the emergence of political leaders.

It’s the first state to hold a Republican Party primary, and winning Iowa gives presidential candidates a valuable boost to their campaign.

DeSantis took the stage in a blue shirt, jeans and boots, and recited what appeared to be his political manifesto.

He defended the right to bear arms and pledged to fight “transgender ideology”, promises included in the conservative playbook that guides his administration in Florida.

He received a round of applause when he said that if he were President Joe Biden, he would “close the border (with Mexico) immediately.”

A name that did not even cross his lips was that of former Republican President Donald Trump (2017-2021), his rival in the party that is very ahead in the polls.

The tycoon was scheduled to hold a rally in Iowa on Saturday in a town a few hours’ drive away, but the event ended up being canceled due to a tornado warning.

At his rally, DeSantis allowed himself only a few thinly-veiled allusions to Trump, for example, when he said that “Governing is not about entertaining the public.”

“Governing is not about building a brand or talking about social networks and highlighting virtues”, he pointed out.

“Ultimately, it’s about winning and producing results,” he added.