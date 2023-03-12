Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

He is considered to be Donald Trump’s fiercest competitor within the party. In private, Ron DeSantis has long been talking about his plans for 2024.

Tallahassee (Florida) – The rumor mill has been churning for weeks. Becomes Ron DeSantis in the primaries of republican against donald trump compete? Is the Florida governor really challenging his former role model in the fight for the presidential nomination?

DeSantis himself has not let himself be looked at in the cards. The 44-year-old politician is increasingly statesmanlike, publishes a book and presents himself as a Republican champion against the dangers of the “woken” liberalism of the Democrats. In Florida itself, the governor enjoys high approval ratings and hardly misses an opportunity to talk about his successes during the corona– Pandemic to brag. But the hope of the Conservatives in the USA so far have not been elicited.

A governor with ambitions: Ron DeSantis, here presenting his new book, probably wants to challenge Donald Trump. © IMAGO/Dirk Shadd

Ron DeSantis is planning the attack and is already said to be raising funds

However, that seems to have changed now. A report of Washington Post According to DeSantis, he indicated for the first time in private that he felt called to higher things. He is said to have presented his plan for the presidential candidacy behind closed doors – in a way that leaves little doubt as to how serious he is. The US newspaper claims to have learned this from anonymous sources close to the governor.

Another indication of DeSantis’ big plans is the establishment of a new so-called Super PAC in the USA. Behind the acronym PAC hides a “Political Action Committee”. In the USA, this is used to describe lobby groups that campaign for politicians and, for example, support their election campaigns financially and with personnel. One such group called “Never Back Down” is said to be loud Washington Post now to have been founded by Ken Cuccinelli. Cuccinelli is a former associate of Donald Trump and now a supporter of Ron DeSantis. The US media takes it for granted that the new Super-PAC has a specific mission: to collect money for DeSantis’ election campaign in the form of donations.

Donald Trump is back – but the competition is tough

Mud fight in the USA: Donald Trump warns Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis has not yet commented on the reports about his candidacy. An official announcement is expected in May at the earliest. Should that happen, the United States can look forward to a first-class mud fight. Donald Trump has already made it clear that he does not want to spare his former protégé DeSantis. Should he announce his candidacy, I will Trump ‘Telling Things About Him That Are Not Very Flattering’, the former president threatened earlier this year. (Daniel Dillman)