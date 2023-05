Thursday, May 25, 2023, 07:18







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

donald trump He will always be remembered for launching his campaign in 2015 by descending the golden escalator of Trump Tower, with the stunning Melania on his arm. Ron DeSantis, this Wednesday, for the tremendous Twitter Space fiasco.

To stand out in a campaign…

This content is exclusive for subscribers