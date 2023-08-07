The presidential candidate in the United States Ron DeSantis denied that there was electoral fraud in 2020, thus contradicting Donald Trump, in an interview with NBC in which he warned Republicans that they will lose in 2024 if they do not abandon the former president, cornered by court cases.

Trump is the favorite among Republicans for the primaries with a wide margin in the polls over the governor of Florida, who is in second place.

For DeSantis, the last elections were not perfect, but there was no foul play by President Joe Biden’s Democrats.

“Of course he lost. Of course. Joe Biden is the presidentDeSantis told NBC on Sunday after spending two months avoiding these types of networks, favoring mostly conservative cable and internet channels. NBC provided excerpts from the interview, which airs Monday.

Most Republican Primary Voters Mistakenly Believe Trump Won Last Election, according the surveys.

The statements of the 44-year-old governor in the interview with NBC are the clearest yet in supporting the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

However, DeSantis criticized what he sees as an overreliance in 2020 on voting by mail, a practice denounced by Trump but encouraged by the Republican Party and available in Florida.

Trump, 77, faces three criminal charges, the latest for having tried to alter the result of the elections that culminated in the assault on January 6, 2021 on the Capitol, the temple of democracy in the United States.

The other two are for accounting fraud due to the payment of money to a porn actress to buy her silence and another for endangering national security with the negligent handling of confidential documents.

In addition, the Georgia prosecutor’s office is investigating whether Trump illegally tried to change the result of the 2020 elections in this southern state of the country.

DeSantis, who was interviewed with his wife Casey, estimates that Focusing too much on the former president’s legal problems hurts Republicans.

“If the election is a referendum on the policies of Joe Biden and the failures we have seen, and we present a positive vision for the future, we will win the presidency and have a chance to change the course of the country,” DeSantis declared.

“If, on the other hand, the elections are not about January 20, 2025, but about January 6, 2021, or what document was left next to the Mar-a-Lago toilet, if it is a referendum on that, We’re going to lose,” he said.

In his latest messages on the Truth Trump social network, he has not commented on what DeSantis said, But his spokesman Steve Cheung told NBC 6 that the Floridian is a “cheerleader,” as sports team cheerleaders are known, for Biden.

“DeSantis should stop being Biden’s biggest cheerleader,” the spokesperson stressed.

In the last few hours, Trump only wrote in Truth from special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the investigations that have led to the indictments for January 6 and the classified documents.

