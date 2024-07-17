“We must not accept the leftist agenda taking over American society,” DeSantis said in a speech at the Republican National Convention.

He continued, saying: “Trump faced the challenges that were put in his way, and he has a strong determination to serve the United States.”

For her part, former Republican Party candidate Nikki Haley said: “We agree that our goal is to make America stronger and more secure.”

She added: “When the Democrats were in power, Russia invaded Crimea and then Ukraine, and that did not happen under Trump.”

“We have an opportunity to restore the strength and unity of our country,” she concluded, referring to the Republican Party’s candidate in the November presidential election.

Former US President Trump continues to participate in the Republican National Convention after an assassination attempt on him at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Trump’s warm reception at the national convention on Monday showed he has strong support from his party, in stark contrast to President Joe Biden, who has faced calls from fellow Democrats to drop out of the presidential race.