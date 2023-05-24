DAccording to several reports, the prominent US Republican Ron DeSantis wants to announce his expected bid for the 2024 presidential election on Wednesday on the short message service Twitter. In a conversation broadcast there with Twitter boss Elon Musk, the governor of Florida is said to announce his plan to become a Republican candidate and challenge President Joe Biden, according to US broadcasters Fox and NBC. The event is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. local time (midnight CEST).

According to polls, the 44-year-old conservative hardliner is currently the most promising Republican candidate alongside former President Donald Trump. Trump had already announced in November that he would enter the race for the presidential candidacy for the 2024 election. DeSantis has been governor of the southern US state of Florida since early 2019. In November 2022 he was confirmed in office with a strong result – which also strengthened his position in view of his aspirations for higher things.

He has long been considered Trump’s biggest internal party competitor, after years ago he was a kind of mentor to him. Before the father of three DeSantis made a career as a politician, he attended the elite universities of Yale and Harvard, was in the Navy – and deployed in Iraq. Prior to his election to governor, DeSantis served several years as a representative in the House of Representatives.